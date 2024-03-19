8 Best GANNI bags to avail in 2024

Trendsetters adore GANNI bags because of their distinctive patterns and unique shapes. The brand offers a wide selection of bags for different purposes. The brand has launched multiple styles of bags, including crossbody bags, tote bags, laptop bags, and more.

Danish fashion label GANNI has been a major hit with millennials and Instagram stars like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Han So-hee, who were seen wearing the label while out and about in New York City in the past.

These influential stars have surely added more to the brand’s reputation over time.

More details about the best GANNI bags to avail in 2024

Here’s a rundown of the eight best GANNI bags you can look out for in 2024:

Leopard Mini GANNI Bou Bag

Olive Small Butterfly Pouch Satin Bag

Egret Nano Butterfly Crossbody Bag

Knot Flap Over Bag

Pink Gradient Small Butterfly Crossbody Bag

Small Black Tech Tote

Green Large Striped Canvas Tote Bag

Silver Mini GANNI Bou Bag

1) Leopard Mini GANNI Bou Bag

A closer look at the GANNI bag (Image via GANNI)

The Leopard Mini GANNI Bou Bag is marked with a selling price label of $395. This bag can be availed via the brand’s online site.

This GANNI bag is created in the shape of a hexagon and is manufactured from a combination of recovered leather and other materials.

There are six hand-braided strands that have a braided knot, a metallic dice featuring a GANNI and Butterfly emblem etched on it, and a tone-on-tone metallic GANNI Butterfly insignia that is included on the bag.

It has a single compartment, a magnet clasp on the inside, a flat card slot on the inside, and a shoulder strap that can be adjusted and removed for crossbody use.

2) Olive Small Butterfly Pouch Satin Bag

A detailed look at this satin GANNI bag (Image via GANNI)

The Olive Small Butterfly Pouch Satin Bag is marked with a retail price tag of $185. They are currently being sold via the brand’s official website.

Featuring tone-on-tone quilting sewing, a carved GANNI Butterfly symbol zip puller, a removable metallic hook for multipurpose wear, and a top handle along with contrast edges, this Olive Small Butterfly Pouch Satin Bag is equipped with all of these excellent features.

3) Egret Nano Butterfly Crossbody Bag

A closer look at the bag (Image via GANNI)

The Egret Nano Butterfly Crossbody Bag is priced at $295. They can be purchased from the brand’s online site.

This bag boasts an engraved GANNI Butterfly logo zip puller, an embossed GANNI logo, a top handle, a gold crossbody chain, an interior leopard print, and a top handle—all are highlights of this Egret Nano Butterfly Crossbody Bag.

4) Knot Flap Over Bag

A detailed look at the knot flap over the GANNI bag (Image via GANNI)

The Knot Flap Over Bag is currently purchasable for $345. They are being sold via the online site of GANNI.

This Knot Flap Over Bag is constructed from a combination of polyamide that has been certified as recyclable. The bag consists of a top handle with a tied knot, a flap closure that is fastened with snap buttons, an inside pocket containing a zipper, a shoulder strap that can be removed, and a silver GANNI insignia.

5) Pink Gradient Small Butterfly Crossbody Bag

A closer look at this bag (Image via GANNI)

The Pink Gradient Small Butterfly Crossbody Bag comes with a retail price label of $375. They can be easily bought from the brand’s online site.

A padded Butterfly body, a leopard lining, an embossed GANNI logo on the back, a top handle, a detachable shoulder strap, and an engraved GANNI Butterfly logo zip puller are some of the features that are included in this Pink Gradient Small Butterfly Crossbody Bag.

6) Small Black Tech Tote

A closer look at this tote GANNI bag (Image via GANNI)

The Small Black Tech Tote is marked with a selling price label of $255. They are being sold via GANNI’s online store.

This small black tech tote is constructed from polyester that has been recycled. In addition to having top handles, the tote also has a shoulder strap that can be adjusted and removed, webbing accents that showcase the GANNI emblem, and a drawstring closing that is secured.

7) Green Large Striped Canvas Tote Bag

Another look at this canvas tote GANNI bag (Image via GANNI)

The Green Large Striped Canvas Tote Bag is priced at $145. They can be bought from the fashion label’s online store.

The GANNI emblem is embroidered on the front of this large green-striped canvas tote bag. This GANNI bag is complete with two handles and a striped print inside.

8) Silver Mini GANNI Bou Bag

Another look at the silver GANNI bou bag (Image via GANNI)

The Silver Mini GANNI Bou Bag is priced at $395. This bag can be bought from the brand’s website.

Crafted in the style of a hexagon, this Silver Mini GANNI Bou Bag is constructed from a combination of recycled leather and features a hexagonal shape.

There are six hand-braided strands with a braided knot, a metallic dice with a GANNI and Butterfly symbol imprinted on it, and a tone-on-tone metallic GANNI Butterfly emblem that is included on this GANNI bag.

It has a single compartment, a magnet clasp on the inside, a flat card pocket on the inside, and a shoulder strap that can be adjusted and removed for crossbody carrying.

These were the eight best GANNI bags to spice up your wardrobe in 2024. Interested readers can surely check them out in the brand’s stores for more information. You can also explore more colorways of the aforementioned bag designs.