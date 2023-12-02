Dr. Martens recently joined hands with a famous fashion label, GANNI, to give their beloved Dr. Martens Jadon Boots another fresh makeover. The stated footwear design is dressed in an all-black ensemble for the latest update.

This year, on December 1, 2023, the GANNI x Dr. Martens Jadon Boots went live for sale. They are available for purchase at GANNI, Dr. Martens, and other participating retailers. There are sizes available for both men and women, and the retail price is $260. Sizing ranging from US5 to US15 is offered for purchase.

GANNI x Dr. Martens Jadon Boots are adorned in a black ensemble

Here's a closer look at the boots (Image via Dr. Martens)

GANNI, a fashion juggernaut in Copenhagen, is well-known for its environmentally conscious and forward-thinking attitude. It has collaborated with the prominent British boot business Dr. Martens to commemorate a significant occasion.

This partnership commemorates the tenth anniversary of Dr. Martens Jadon Boot's launch, which represents daring fashion and enduring artistry.

The cooperation combines GANNI's dedication to fashion, which is sensitive to the environment, and Dr. Martens' tradition of producing sturdy and iconic boots. It brings a new point of view to a design that has been around for a long time.

The GANNI x Dr. Martens Jadon Boots skips the typical leather fabrication and uses repurposed canvas and synthetic materials instead. This choice exemplifies GANNI's commitment to the implementation of environmentally responsible procedures.

The co-branding occupies a prominent position on the tongue of the footwear in a vivid yellow tone, which complements the tonal stitches that run along the eyestays and the sole unit of the boots. The footwear has an appealing look.

The collar area is adorned with a modest black butterfly emblem, adding an element of GANNI's unique elegance. These boots are anchored by the recognizable wedge sole unit that Dr. Martens is known for and a rugged rubber outer sole unit.

Featuring a PVC outer sole unit and a combination of recycled materials, these boots are constructed with Extra Tough 50/50 nylon.

The description of the newly introduced collaborative Jadon Boots on GANNI’s official website mentions,

“Be unapologetically bold with our limited-edition collab with Dr. Martens, a reimagining of the iconic Jadon boot for its 10-year anniversary. Vibrant, iconic, and loud—the 8-eye Jadon boot undergoes a '90s-inspired transformation, crafted from a blend of recycled polyester and leather-free alternative materials that are as hard-wearing as the originals – aligning with GANNI's commitment to phase out virgin leather.”

It further continues as follows,

“Fronted by rising female talent, French musician and producer, OK Lou, our campaign is a celebration of music, its connectivity and the freedom to express yourself.”

Don’t miss out on the newly released GANNI x Dr. Martens Jadon Boot that is currently accessible from the online sites of partnering labels. Stay in touch with the brand's site for their future launches.

Besides the Jadon Boots collab, Dr. Martens has partnered with many other big businesses in the past few weeks. Brands like Born X Raised, PaperBoy, Supreme, and renowned labels teamed up with Dr. Martens for collaborative footwear designs.