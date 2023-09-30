TATE x Dr. Martens limited-edition collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Renowned art institution TATE is collaborating with Dr. Martens to expand its territory in the footwear market. The new TATE x Dr. Martens limited-edition collection features surrealist art pieces created by Ithell Colquhoun, a popular British painter, author, occultist, and poet.

Her work represents a beautiful amalgamation of humans and nature. Colquhoun created many enticing contemporary artworks during the 70s and 80s.

Inspired by these mesmerizing artworks TATE and Dr. Martens have created many products which will surely catch the hearts of artists and fashionistas.

The TATE x Dr. Martens limited-edition collection is currently available for purchase via the official website of Dr. Martens and a few selected retailers. The price range for the limited-edition collection ranges between $85 to $210.

The TATE x Dr. Martens limited-edition collection features special boots and bags

TATE is a network of four art galleries in the UK that holds the national collection of British art from 1500 to the present day and international modern and contemporary art.

The galleries are TATE Britain, TATE Liverpool, TATE St Ives, and TATE Modern. All of these galleries showcase different forms of art from many artists.

The gallery aims to spread a grasp regarding the importance of art in people's lives and its influence over society for many decades. To take a step further towards it, the network decided to step foot in the footwear world by collaborating with Dr. Martens.

The collaboration is all about the art pieces created by Ithell Colquhoun, who was affiliated with surrealism and was part of the British Surrealist Group in the late 1930s.

Colquhoun painted representations of humans and landscapes in fourth-dimensional spaces, detailing points where energy flows can be exchanged. People from the world of art and fashion know her as an interesting and prolific painter.

The footwear brand described:

"Ithell Colquhoun was a provocative artist who refused to conform or compromise. Her work is deeply grounded in the occult and nature — and frequently explores sex and gender. Often overlooked alongside the towering male figures of Surrealism, our collection with Tate celebrates her work. Our boots provide a new canvas for two of her most expressive works: ‘Volcanic Flare’ and ‘Example of Decalcomania Technique’ © Tate."

Dr. Martens' 1460 boot, which features her Volcanic Flare and Example of Decalcomania Technique, is a shrine to Ithell Colquhoun's fame.

The latter is colored in vivid shades of green, red, and yellow and is filled with explosive designs. The second is clothed in monochrome to symbolize her use of watercolors in her work.

The two are integrated into one fashionable bag made of leather with black details and metallic logos. The collaborative boot has AirWair pull tabs and signature yellow stitching atop Dr. Martens' signature rubber outsole.

Here is the list of complete products which are available from the limited-edition collection:

1460 Swarovski Leather Lace Up Boots - $210

1460 Smiley Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots - $190

1460 Tate 'Decalcomania' Backhand Leather Lace Up Boots - $190

1460 Tate 'Volcanic Flare' Leather Lace Up Boots - $190

Jorge Smiley Napped Suede Slingback Mules - $150

1461 Smiley Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes - $150

Junior 1460 Smiley Hydro Leather Lace Up Boots - $95

Toddler 1460 Smiley Hydro Leather Lace Up Boots - $85

Tate Museum Leather Backpack - $200

Smiley Round 7 Inch Crossbody Bag - $140

Smiley® Cotton Blend Socks - $16