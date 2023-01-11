Dr. Martens "Year of the Rabbit" sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Dr. Martens has revealed a new collection to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The 2023 Lunar New Year - which falls on January 22, 2023 - is the "Year of the Rabbit," and like every year, multiple labels are contributing to the traditional celebrations.

The label has revealed a two-piece footwear collection featuring the 1460 and 1461 models. The commemorative collection comes in traditional colors such as black and red, representing "good luck" in Chinese and East Asian culture.

The themed traditional collection was released globally on the official e-commerce site of Dr. Martens and select retailers on January 7, 2023.

The newly released Dr. Martens "Year of the Rabbit" sneaker collection features 1460 8-eye boots and 1461 3-eye oxfords

December 31, 2022, considered New Year's globally according to the Gregorian calendar, is one of the most celebrated occasions globally. Besides the Gregorian calendar's new year, almost 2 billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year on a later day, usually mid-January.

The Lunar New Year is primarily celebrated in South East Asia and China. The Chinese zodiac system assigns a different animal to every lunar year; for 2023, it is the Rabbit. The Lunar New Year offers multiple traditions and customs, and one of the most important of them is shopping and gift-giving for your loved ones.

As a result, many fashion labels seize this opportunity to release themed collections and items for their East Asian customers and loyalists. The latest to join the trend is Dr. Martens. The official site introduces the collection,

"2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, and we're marking it in with DM's wearers from all over the world. Our new Lunar New Year collection swaps out our iconic markings for 'lucky' red and gold accents at the welt stitching and heel loop."

The collection features 1460 and 1461 footwear silhouettes. The official site further talks about the details of the collection,

"Built from tough smooth leather, the 1460 8-eye boot and 1461 3-eye shoe are decked out with matching gold D rings, aglets, and laced with a special gold commemorative charm. The shoes are welted on a solid red outsole, while the boots have a contrast jungle zip with a gold zipper pull. Ring it in, wherever you're celebrating."

Both the silhouettes come featured with special gold charms and bright detailing. The collection pieces are fitted with mismatched character-engraved lace charms and gold D rings. The upper is constructed out of smooth black leather uppers.

The collection pieces include -

1461 LEATHER OXFORD SHOES, which will retail for $150 1460 LEATHER LACE-UP BOOTS, which will retail for $180.

Both the boots feature splashes of red and gold embroidery. The heel features an Air Wair heel loop and exposed welt stitching. The 1460 boots feature an additional red panel on the tongue, which features a jungle zip closure. The special-edition high-top boots feature black air-cushioned soles, and the 3-eye soles are given a semi-translucent red finish.

One can avail of the collection via Dr. Martens site starting January 7, 2023.

