Dr. Martens x BTS BT21 collab: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

German footwear genius, Dr. Martens, is collaborating with the BTS' co-owned BT21 project to launch a brand-new footwear collection. The duo have worked together to create a collection of footwear options alongside and accessory item, bag, that plays with the boundaries of music, art, and style.

They have prepared a three-piece of iconic Dr. Martens boots and and a bagpack. The collection features 1460 boots, 2976 Chelsea boots, 1461 Oxford boots and a classic box backpack. The entire collection seamlessly blends the music with timeless designs of the German footwear label.

The collaborative Dr. Martens x BT21 footwear collection will be launched on the e-commerce site and select retailers of Dr. Martens and select retailers on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The entire collection will be launched in full range adult sizes.

The BT21 came about through a collaboration between the IPX (formerly known as Line Friends) and biggest boy group in the world and K-Pop sensation BTS. The BT21 features eight different charming characters, which are based upon the original sketches made by the BTS members themself.

The name "BT21" was picked as a combination of the group's name BTS and the 21st century. All seven characters of members appear in a hand-drawn illustration of the collection items. The collection features an eight-hole 1460 Chelsea boots, eight-hole 2976 boots, and three-hole 1461 shoes, alongside a classic box backpack.

The German footwear label's site introduces the collaboration:

"Dr. Martens have always played on the lines between art, music and style. An air-cushioned platform for creativity in all its forms. Our new collaboration with BT21 celebrated this fluid approach to art in collision of music, illustration, bold colours and timeless silhouettes. Screen printed with character from the Line Friends world."

For the collection, the duo have used a fluid approach and seamlessly blended music, timeless designs and illustrations.

The line is inspired by BT21's beloved characters, Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Cooky, Chimmy and Tata. The collection's pieces are featured with playfully hand-drawn style graphics of BT21 characters that reflect the lighthearted, fun-loving energy that have made the characters universally loved.

Each sneaker silhouette is constructed in a mix of purple-hued Arcadia leather and classic black leather. The purple-tinted Arcadia leather is made out of a rub-off material, which changes colors and go into deeper purple as it wears.

The distinctive style is carried out with the signature yellow welt stitching and sturdy soles of the classic models. The footwear collection also features playful sketches of BT21 characters on the outside of the shoes.

The collaborative spring 2023 collection will be launched on the e-commerce site of Dr. Martens starting on March 30, 2023, in a retail price range of $140-190.

BT21 has been constant when in comes to the collaborations after previously working with Hello Kitty, The Creme Shop, the video developers of the video game Among Us and many more ranging from plushies to the sheet masks.

Other than these funky mascots, BTS are setting foot in the footwear industry after previously collaborating with industry giants Skechers, Converse and Crocs.

