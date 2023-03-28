9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10 on FOX: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 10th episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is expected to air on FOX on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The plot continues to get more intense and thrilling as the season progresses, with protagonist Owen Strand navigating the various kinds of challenges and dangers that he faces as a firefighter.

The fourth season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its relentless intensity and performances by the cast, among numerous other things. The series is helmed by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear.

FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10: Tommy will come face-to-face with her former employer

The promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10 offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. The new episode, titled Sellouts, will focus on Tommy coming face-to-face with her former employer whilst dealing with an emergency.

Elsewhere, Owen meets a charismatic woman at a fundraiser event and gets along with her. A short description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Tommy faces off against her former employer, Paragon Medics, as they deal with emergencies; Owen hits it off with a beautiful woman he meets at a fundraiser.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Road Kill, focused on Marjan desperately fighting for her life after a killer chases her during her trip back to Austin.

As the season has crossed its halfway stage, viewers can expect more intense events to unfold in the upcoming episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and it'll be interesting to see how Captain Strand's life pans out by the end of the season.

Season 4, which was renewed in May 2022, premiered in January this year. As of now, there is no update regarding the show's renewal/cancellation.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The highly intense drama series centers on the life of a firefighter named Owen Strand, who moves to Texas from New York with his son. The show explores his highly risky and adventurous life as a firefighter as he tackles several high-risk situations because of his job, whilst also focusing on his personal life.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per FOX:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The synopsis further states:

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

Rob Lowe portrays the lead role of Captain Owen Strand whilst actors like Ronen Rubinstein, Brian Michael Smith, and Gina Torres, among numerous others, play significant supporting roles.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on FOX on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes