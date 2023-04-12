9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 recap- The tale of two lovers

9-1-1: Lone Star returned with a new episode on April 11, 2023. The latest episode of the 9-1-1 spinoff focused on the emotional drama at the center of it all. This week's episode was devoid of any extremely serious cases, much like this week's 9-1-1. This approach adds depth to the plot and is very intriguing.

The latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled Swipe Left, focused on two heartfelt stories. It dealt with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) discussing some serious things about their future ahead of their anticipated wedding and Marjan's (played by Natacha Karam) attempts at returning to the dating scene with the help of the team.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The 126 helps Marjan enter the dating world through a series of chaperoned dates; Owen and the team are called to the rescue when a pregnant woman takes her anger out at a motel where she suspects her husband is cheating on her."

This episode is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star recap- T.K. and Carlos' attempts at reaching a middle ground

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star began with T.K. and Carlos looking for an officiant for their rapidly approaching wedding. A comment from the officiant, which indicated that the two of them will be bonded for the good and the bad in their lives, made the two think about all the things they want in the future, including a kid.

This brought them back to the debate about having kids in the future. While T.K. wanted a kid and a complete family, Carlos did not want it at all. This led to some friction between the two, something that this episode should have solved by the end.

It turned out that Carlos did not want a child because he was not sure that he could be a good father, especially as he began his relationship with his father so late. He thought he could not give the kid what they deserved. He also discussed the same with his mother.

T.K., meanwhile, was adamant that he wanted a kid, especially with his smooth relationship with his parents. Andrea (Roxana Brusso) finally advised Carlos to be forthright with T.K. While it seemed that the discussion would come to an end in this episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star kept it open for the future.

Meanwhile, Marjan looked for a suitor after finding out that her ex-boyfriend had started a family. An eager team of firefighters jumped in to help Marjan by using social media. She soon had a crush on one of the potential matches, but an abrupt incident intercepted these attempts, eventually leading to the realization that Marjan's "online crush" was a cheating husband.

After the dust settled, Marjan and Owen went food shopping, where they encountered therapist Joe (John Clarence Stewart), who seemed to share a lot of interest with Marjan. Taking the chance, Marjan asked him out, setting a potential date between the two for future episodes.

T.K. and Carlos' conversation, meanwhile, remained unresolved, leaving room for plenty of drama in the approaching marriage.

9-1-1: Lone Star will continue with all the drama when it returns with a new episode next week.

