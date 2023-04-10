9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 12th episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is expected to air on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET (Tentative time). Since the last episode ended on an interesting note, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the new episode as the show gets more intense and dramatic.

The series centers around the life of a firefighter from New York who moves to Austin along with his son. It depicts his personal life as well as the various challenges and dangers he navigates whilst trying to save people. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear serve as creators of the show.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 will focus on Marjan entering the dating world

A short 30-second promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 offers a peek into the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, titled Swipe Left, viewers can expect the show to focus on team 126 trying to help Marjan get into the world of dating.

Meanwhile, Strand and his team set out to deal with another intense emergency situation involving an angry pregnant woman. A short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''The 126 helps Marjan enter the dating world through a series of chaperoned dates; Owen and the team are called to the rescue when a pregnant woman takes her anger out at a motel where she suspects her husband is cheating on her.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Double Trouble, depicted the team rushing to save a woman who's been shot and is fighting for her life.

As the show continues to entertain viewers with its intense storyline and dramatic twists and turns, it'll be thrilling to watch the remaining episodes of the season, which is nearing its conclusion.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

9-1-1: Lone Star follows the life of a fiercely determined firefighter named Owen Strand. He's moved from New York to Austin, Texas, to begin a new life with his son as the show intensely focuses on his complicated personal life as well as his immensely risky professional life. The show's official synopsis, as per FOX, reads:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The description further reads:

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

Rob Lowe stars in the lead role as Captain Owen Strand, with Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain playing important supporting roles.

You can watch the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

