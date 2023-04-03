FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is set to air its 11th episode on the channel on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show depicts a firefighter's life after he moves from New York City to Austin, Texas. It focuses on the various difficulties and challenges he faces at work whilst also dealing with his eventful personal life.

The show features noted actor Rob Lowe in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting roles. The series, helmed by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, premiered back in April 2020, and has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11 focuses on a team rushing to rescue an injured woman

A brief 30-second promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11 offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, titled Double Trouble, the 126 team sets out to rescue a woman who's gravely injured after an arrow is shot into her head.

Here's a brief synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The 126 races to rescue a woman with an arrow shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares; Mateo helps a family member in need and comes to regret it.''

Apart from that, more details about the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Sellouts, depicted Tommy in a confrontational moment with her ex-employer, Paragon Medics, as the two tried to deal with emergency situations.

With a lot more interesting events left to be unpacked, it'll be fascinating to watch how the plot pans out in the remaining few episodes of the season.

More details about 9-1-1: Lone Star plot and cast

Owen Strand is a sincere and dedicated firefighter who moves to Austin, Texas, from New York City, along with his son. He earlier suffered from lung cancer after being a first responder to the 9/11 attacks.

9-1-1: Lone Star delves deep into his life and the various challenges he faces at work. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The description further states,

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

The cast of the series includes various prominent actors like Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Gina Torres, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

