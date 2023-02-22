9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 recap: Did Marjan leave the show? 

Yes. Marjan will be absent from 9-1-1: Lone Star for quite some time and the actress herself was not even aware of this. Natacha Karam, who plays Marjan in 9-1-1: Lone Star, revealed in a statement that she was surprised by the decision.

In an interview with TVLine, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress revealed,

"It was definitely a surprise, I didn’t know exactly how they were going to come back, but when I said that line into my radio [about her being crazy], the director asked me to do it again louder for everyone to hear, so that was my hint"

She then proceeded to state that she wasn't sure when her character would return to the show,

"This is the last we’ll see of Marjan for a while. It’s not going to be, like, oh she’s back in the next episode. She’s getting out of town, leaving the state. When you do finally see her, it’ll be to go on the journey that she’s on. The audience will get to follow her on Route 66, living her own life without the firehouse, doing her soul searching. Things will arise on the road to keep her busy."

Her departure from 9-1-1: Lone Star was due to some old faces who first appeared in the season premiere of the show. Owen tried a lot to help her but she had made her decision.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 recap: Marjan resigns from LAFD

Owen has had it with spying on the biker gang and is bored of riding his bike time after time. Not only was he bored of it but also getting annoyed by the mid-life crisis jokes he has to face. Frustrated, he decides to sell off his motorbike by putting out an advertisement about it. At the station, a young attractive woman arrives, who Owen thinks is a potential customer, but later realizes that she is from HR of the Austin Fire Department.

A complaint is made against 126 accusing them of being reckless and having an irresponsible attitude towards rules. It is revealed that the complaint is made against Marjan for calling a woman 'crazy' who she was trying to rescue from her ex-husband. The woman was in her mobile house when it was going to be demolished by her ex-husband.

The woman denies leaving the house despite Marjan motivating her via radio. Despite saving the woman, named Lila Geralds, Marjan calls her crazy, which is against protocol. She is told to go in front of a board to listen to her punishment. Marjan was mentally in a bad place when she finds out about this and Owen is constantly by her side during this time. The couple is adamant about suing her to get money.

The couple tries to make a quick buck out of Marjan's misery and make a huge mistake. Marjan made a video of herself explaining what she has been going through and how she was done with politics in the department. She then posts the video on social media and resigns from AFD.

Marjan is no longer a firefighter and Owen is heartbroken to see her leave. He gave away his motorcycle as a parting gift to her. It is unclear when she will be back if she ever decides to come back.

