Kate Hudson opens up about former husband Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson recently appeared on The World's First Podcast hosted by Sara Foster and Erin Foster. During her time on the show, she spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson stated that Robinson taught her what it felt like to be "unconditionally loved." She added that she and Robinson first met in New York when she was 20 years old. Kate shared that she was 21 when she tied the knot with him and continued:

"I just jump into the deep end of everything I do. People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait."

Kate Hudson stated that she was in love with Chris Robinson and did not have second thoughts because she wanted to marry him. She mentioned that she and Chris "worshipped each other" and were in love. Hudson added that Robinson taught her what it felt like to be "unconditionally loved."

As per Fox News, Hudson added:

"He also was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved. Chris completely opened that floodgate for me…forever. No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson separated in August 2006

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson got married in 2000 (Image via SGranitz/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson first met in 2000 at a party in New York and began living together a few days later. The duo then tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2000.

The pair soon became parents to their son, Ryder, who was born in January 2004. They separated in August 2006 and Chris filed for divorce in November of the same year, citing irreconcilable differences, as per E! News.

Chris requested joint custody of Ryder and the same was approved in October 2007 with the divorce being finalized. However, he later filed a petition for a re-evaluation of the custody agreement in February 2017. An evaluator was hired to speak to the former couple and their son to reach a decision and help develop a parenting plan that covered legal and physical custody.

E! News reported that Hudson was ordered to deposit an amount of $7,500 as an evaluation cost. However, public records did not reveal why Chris applied for a re-evaluation and what he had in mind. More details about the custody of the duo's son are awaited.

Kate Hudson is well-known for her performances in films including Fool's Gold, Bride Wars, The Skeleton Key, Nine, Glass Onion, Mother's Day, and more. Chris Robinson, on the other hand, is a member of The Black Crowes. He has also released a few solo projects like New Earth Mud, Bootleg, This Magnificent Distance, and others.

