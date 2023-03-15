9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8 recap: Are Tarlos tired of Owen's interferences? 

Tarlos are getting married, but for some reason, Owen is acting like it's his own marriage. He is constantly interfering with the couple's wedding plans and this is becoming frustrating for everyone. Talos is the nickname given to the couple - Carlos and TK.

Meanwhile, Marjan, who has resigned from the department, has a case to solve on her own while she is on the road with her new motorcycle.

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star is titled Control Freaks and is written by Brad Falchuk.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8 recap: What did Tarlos do to make Owen calm down?

Tarlos are getting married. Their wedding planning is going all guns blazing, but Owen interferes and keeps forgetting that it's not his wedding.

Tarlos flexes their tuxedo ideas to Owen, Matteo, and Nancy, but Owen does not like them at all. Owen's obsession makes him take over the Tarlos wedding project completely. Marjan on the other hand is on the highway in New Mexico when she encounters a pregnant couple whose RV is broken down. The husband's name is Grant while the wife is named Kylie.

Marjan helps them fix their engine. After helping them, Marjan gets on her motorcycle and sees a note from Kylie saying that her husband might kill her. Meanwhile, a teen named Wesley is learning to drive. He is being taught by his controlling and obsessive father. All of a sudden, the father appears to have a severe headache while they start driving.

The car somehow gets stuck up to a telephone pole. Wesley's father has a painful heart attack. They have to get him out of the car with utmost care and carefulness. On top of that, the car is electrified so they have to get out of there with a foolproof plan. They thankfully escape in time.

Carlos comes to the station with tacos and Owen takes over again. The group ask TK to talk to Owen about relaxing for a bit instead of being so erratic all the time. Carlos gives his mother the responsibility to set Owen straight. Marjan, on the other hand, halts at a stop and meets Patty. She is still trying to figure out Kylie's note. Marjan explains the situation to Patty and Patty encourages her to keep an eye on the situation.

Kylie thanks Marjan in the bathroom for following her. She tells her how the situation is getting worse. Kylie show's off her bruises. Marjan assures Kylie that she would keep her safe no matter what. Marjan turns to Patty for help.

At the station, Owen is pleased to have Andrea help him out. He has her take the cake blindfolded. Andrea picks a vegan cake. Andrea and Owen are now a team taking over the wedding. Marjan orchestrates a plan to make sure Kylie escapes but she does not take the opportunity. She instead returns to her abusive husband.

Tarlos get furious with their parents and fires them from planning their wedding. Meanwhile, Graham gets emotionally and verbally abusive towards Kylie and tells her that she has nobody. Marjan tails the RV. At a rest stop, Marjan snucks into their RV and records everything live. She then fights Graham when he smacks Kylie. The cops come and arrest Graham.

Andrea talks to Owen about listening to their sons. Owen tells TK that his last job was to take care of him and that now he will feel useless since Carlos is there.

