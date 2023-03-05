9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 release date, time, preview, and more details revealed

9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 will be released on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and later on Hulu. The show was on a long hiatus as the last episode aired back on November 28, 2022. Despite viewers not being left with a grueling midseason cliffhanger in the previous episode, it still kept a couple of questions unanswered.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard "Howie"/"Chimney" Han, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Connie Britton as Abigail "Abby" Clark and several others.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 will see 118 saving the citizens after several lightning strikes hit the city

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1 is titled In a Flash. Brad Falchuk will serve as the writer of this installment.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A dry thunderstorm rolls over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118 and leaves a first responder's life hanging in the balance; Chimney get a surprise from a visiting Albert."

From the looks of the promo, this episode is going to be filled with a lot of suffering, mishaps, accidents, and tragedy. A terrible thunderstorm will descend over Los Angeles, which will see several areas within the city being hit by lightning strikes. Considering the public anxiety that comes with a natural disaster, several people will be in danger or face problematic situations. As a result, the episode will see 118 shouldering the responsibility to save the citizens.

What happened in the previous episode of 9-1-1?

The official synopsis of episode 9, titled Red Flag, of 9-1-1 season 6 reads:

"The Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies; a family dog retrieves a severed hand; a young woman sleep-drives into the station; Denny questions Hen and Karen about his biological parents."

As mentioned previously, the last episode of the show aired a lifetime ago, i.e., in November 2022. The episode was directed and written by Brenna Malloy and Nicole Barraza Keim, respectively.

Episode 9 saw several mysterious stories unfold simultaneously, with the winds bringing in never seen before emergencies and accidents. A decapitated human hand is discovered by a family dog, and a young woman sleep-drives into the station. Moreover, Hen and Karen are questioned by Denny about his biological parents.

What is 9-1-1 about?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is a procedural television series that follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers. The show premiered on January 3, 2018, and is currently in its sixth season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations."

It further continues:

"These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time."

Executive producers of the show include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Lyndsey Beaulieu, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, and Angela Bassett.

Viewers can catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 on Monday evening on Fox and Hulu.

