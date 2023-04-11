9-1-1 season 6 episode 13 recap: Hen and Karen's decision

The latest episode of 9-1-1 brought back some of the nostalgia and drama from the show's earlier days as it took some time off the high-paced action and focused on personal drama and relationships. In what was a really special episode, 9-1-1 brought in some interesting struggles and dilemmas, along with some engrossing conversations.

The latest episode of the show, titled Mixed Feelings, was much more focused on the developments in the responders' personal lives than on the case, which was a relatively minor one. The synopsis for the episode read:

"The 118 face emergencies at a spin class and a hair salon; a husband and wife couple find themselves in a compromising position; Buck discovers new cognitive abilities; Hen and Karen find out Denny has been seeing his biological father."

9-1-1 season 6, episode 13 aired on April 10, 2023, and is now available for streaming on Hulu.

9-1-1 season 6, episode 13: Superpowered Buck

The latest episodes of 9-1-1 have been quite intense, especially with Buck getting hit by a bolt of lightning, causing all sorts of trouble and worries. This episode saw the tone lighten a little as a few incidents took importance over the not-so-pressing case.

In this week's episode, the most important arc was that of Denny (Declan Pratt), who was secretly spending time with his biological father, Nathaniel. This episode focused on Denny's mother finding out about this.

The episode first depicted a conversation between Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Denny, where the latter almost revealed his big secret. But despite avoiding it this time, it was not long before Hen and Karen found out.

While dropping a victim off at the hospital, Hen sees her son being brought there. This was shortly after Karen informed her that Denny wasn't on his school bus. It turned out that Denny and his father got into some kind of an accident, with the former surviving with no injuries but Nathaniel sustaining some crucial ones.

Hen and Karen soon try to talk to Denny and convince him that this is irresponsible, much to the anger of the young man who wants to know his father. The scene is eased by Toni, Hen's mother, who manages to effectively convince both parties, with Hen and Karen deciding to let Denny meet his father but in a controlled way.

Buck, on the other hand, seemed to have unlocked the rather fun ability to do maths inside his head after the lightning strike. This was a possibility, given how lightning affects cognitive ability. This probes Eddie to take Buck to a casino and use his newfound skills at poker. Though it is a responding success, Buck's abilities only last for a limited time, giving them the win but wrapping up the poker arc for good.

The episode also depicted some drama with Maddie and Chimney having Athena and Bobby over for dinner, which led to some of the more interesting parts of 9-1-1 season 6.

Next week will bring back more action from the team. 9-1-1 is currently streaming on Hulu.

