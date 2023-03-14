What time will 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 air on FOX? Release date, plot, cast, and more

Another exciting episode is coming up for 9-1-1, so viewers can finally prepare themselves to find out what happened to Buck after he went into a medically induced coma following a tragic accident.

Fans can also finally relax about their favorite character being written off because the teaser confirmed that even if Buck is out of the action for the episode, viewers will get to see his dreams.

9-1-1 is a procedural series that follows Los Angeles firefighters, police officers, and call center operators as they embark upon one case after the other, saving lives. Developed by American Horror Stories creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series is a regular on the Fox Network.

What do we know about the upcoming 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 on Fox?

Release date, time, and how to watch the episode

The popular series came back with a sixth installment on September 19, 2022, reprising its Monday night time slot at 8 pm ET on Fox Network. Episode 11, titled In Another Life, will air on Monday, March 13, in the usual time slot.

For those without cable TV, the channel can also be accessed through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons of the show are now available to watch on Hulu.

Plot details of the upcoming episode

Watch the promo for episode 11 here:

The synopsis for In Another Life reads as follows:

"As Buck’s life hangs in the balance, he dreams of a world where he never became a firefighter, for better and worse."

After the last episode, which saw Buck's life hanging in the balance, the upcoming episode will give us some certainty regarding his fate. In episode 11, we can expect to see Oliver Stark return as we explore Buck's dreams while he is in a medically induced coma, which resulted from him being struck by lightning during a rescue operation.

About 9-1-1's plot and cast list

The 9-1-1 official synopsis, by Fox, is as follows:

"Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives."

Almost all actors from the previous season have reprised their roles in the new installment of the Fox procedural drama; the cast list for season 6 is as follows:

Angela Bassett as Field Sergeant Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Captain Bobby Nash

Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

Tune in to Fox this Monday, March 13, at 8.00 pm ET, to learn all about what happens to Buck next.

