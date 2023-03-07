Explained: What happened to Buck in 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10?

In one of the most intense endings that 9-1-1 has seen to date, episode 10 followed the members of 118 as they found themselves having to save one of their own.

In season 6, episode 10, titled In a Flash, viewers saw the 118 dealing with emergencies caused by a dry thunderstorm throughout the day. But in the final moments of the episode, disaster struck the team as Buck got injured. The moment left several fans in tears as they were left wondering what fate had in store for him.

Buck was struck by lightning in 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10

In the latest episode of 9-1-1, Buck, played by Oliver Stark, was struck by lightning after he stopped Chimney from going up the ladder. This led to him falling over and hanging for a few moments by his harness before rescue action was triggered. Eddie Diaz ran up the ladder, screaming for him, while Captain Bobby Nash was in a state of shock. Chimney and Hen Wilson rushed to get a stretcher and defibrillator so that Buck could be rescued.

Chim started performing CPR on Buck, whose heart seemed to have stopped beating. Bobby got him on a gurney but Hen said that he could not be shocked into consciousness as he was in cardiac arrest. Buck was then transferred to the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The last shot of the episode saw Buck’s helmet lying on the ground.

Is this the end of Buck?

Fans of the show are now wondering if Buck is dead, as it is unclear if he will respond to the treatment at the hospital or not. Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to release to see what happens to the fan-favorite character.

Oliver Stark’s character is one of the main ones in the series and a new storyline was recently set up for him. Buck finally told his family that he donated sperm to help his old roommate and his wife who were trying to have a child. He then showed them the sonogram of the baby and surprisingly his parents were supportive of his decision.

Buck is really good with kids, as fans saw at the beginning of the episode. This suggested that he might want a family of his own one day. Given that Buck may soon begin a new journey in his life, many believe it is unlikely that the creators of the show will kill him off.

Watch the upcoming episode of 9-1-1, titled In Another Life, to learn more about Buck's fate. The 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 plot reads:

“As Buck’s life hangs in the balance, he dreams of a world where he never became a firefighter, for better and worse.”

Catch episode 11 on March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

