What time will 911: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13 air? Release date, plot, and more about FOX show

911: Lone Star Season 3 is back with its episode 13 after taking a week off. The latest venture involves a severed foot and finding out who it belongs to. Along with this mystery to solve, the episode will also see Tommy going on her first date since Charles' death, while Owen and Catherine face trouble in their own relationship.

The third and current season of the crime series follows a slight timejump and takes place after the events of the previous season finale that saw the 126 shut down. Subsequently, the crew dispersed across the city.

The current season opens with a storyline where a massive and unexpected ice storm causes widespread chaos. Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.

What is the plot for Season 3 Episode 13 of 911: Lone Star?

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Other cast members include Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works and Brianna Baker.

Episode 13, titled Riddle Of The Sphynx, follows the members of the 126 as they race to find and save a mystery victim who has been in a car crash. The episode will also see Tommy go on a date after a long while.

At the end of last season, Tommy faced a heartbreaking moment when Charles suddenly died. She has remained single since then. But now it is time for her to move on. Meanwhile, Owen and Catherine spend some more time together and the two are on the brink of a major crisis in their relationship. Will they overcome it?

When will the new episode air? Where to stream it?

Season 3 episode 13 will drop on Monday, April 11, 2022 on FOX channel. The show can be watched on a cable network with a package that includes FOX. For those in the audience who are without a cable connection, 911: Lone Star is also available to stream online on Hulu.

Hulu is a paid OTT platform. To stream the show on the platform, one will be required to sign up with a paid subscription. There is a range of subscriptions on Hulu from which individuals may choose as per their convenience.

Catch the new episode of 911: Lone Star series tonight on FOX.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul