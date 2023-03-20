FOX's 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 is expected to air on the channel on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show centers around the lives of characters who work as police officers and firefighters as it delves deep into the numerous dangers of their profession and the various personal challenges they need to deal with.

The sixth season has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and continues to garner significant viewership. The series features Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash and many others playing important supporting roles.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 on FOX: Promo, what to expect, recap, and more details explored

A brief 29-second promo for 9-1-1 season 6, episode 12, offers a glimpse of the various significant events set to unfold. In the new episode, Bobby continues to delve deep into the truth behind his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor's death, as he strongly believes it was a murder.

Elsewhere, Buck tries to deal with his post-traumatic stress. Here's a short description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Despite the case being closed, Bobby is determined to prove his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor was murdered and bring his killer to justice; Buck struggles with his post-traumatic stress.''

Based on the synopsis, fans can expect the episode to witness several pivotal moments. It'll be interesting to see what Bobby finds out about his AA sponsor's death despite the case being closed.

The previous episode, titled In Another Life, focused on Buck as he struggled for survival. He nearly experienced death but managed to survive. With several interesting events left to be unpacked, it'll be fascinating to watch how the story unfolds in the remaining few episodes of the season.

A quick look at 9-1-1 plot, cast, and more details

9-1-1 follows the lives of numerous firefighters and paramedics, exploring the challenges and dangers they need to navigate. Take a look at a short synopsis of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1." The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.''

The synopsis further reads,

''These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.''

Angela Bassett stars in one of the key roles as Athena Grant-Nash, an LAPD patrol sergeant married to Bobby Nash. Bassett has been superb throughout the six seasons, garnering high praise from fans and critics.

Bassett's other notable film and TV acting credits include the Black Panther movies, What's Love Got to Do With it, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and many more.

Alongside Bassett in other significant roles are actors like Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of 9-1-1 season 6 on FOX on Monday, March 20, 2023.

