When will 9-1-1 season 6 episode 13 air on FOX? Return date, plot, what to expect, and more details

Episode 13 of 9-1-1 season 6 will air on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on the occasion of Easter. It was supposed to air on March 27, 2023, if the weekly release pattern was to be followed, but Fox aired the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in that slot.

9-1-1 season 6 started airing on September 19, 2022, and 12 episodes have been aired till now. The 12th episode, titled Recovery, aired on Fox on March 20, 2023, meaning the procedural show will be on a break for three weeks. Lasting 42-45 minutes, the episode was directed by co-executive producer John J. Gray and written by Andrew Meyers.

In Recovery, viewers saw firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley's family's tight support and help while he struggled with trauma. The Walshes also got arrested after LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant–Nash and former rehab center patient Tamara provided evidence against them.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show is about Los Angeles first responders: paramedics, police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers. The series was released on January 3, 2018, and in May last year, Fox renewed it for a sixth season.

Episode 13 of 9-1-1 season 6 is expected to keep viewers hooked

Last week, the series released a promotional clip giving a sneak peek into season 6, episode 13, titled New Sensation. Lasting a mere 20 seconds, the brief video showed that several gym-goers were falling victim to smoke, dehydration, and flushed skin in the next episode.

It also indicated that the tumultuous relationship between firefighter-paramedic Chimney Han (Kenneth Choi) and nurse-911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) would slowly and steadily find its path. However, after the appearance of a mysterious and “little odd” woman, who lives “two doors away,” things get rocky for them.

When Athena (Angela Bassett) informs Maddie that the woman “got out of prison a month ago,” the promotional clip climaxes. Considering this gist, New Sensation is expected to be sensational and keep viewers on edge.

Though the episode’s duration has not been disclosed, it seems episode 13 will also run for 45 minutes, which is consistent with the other episodes of 9-1-1.

Not the first time the sixth season of Fox drama has taken a break

Since its September premiere, the sixth season has followed a weekly release pattern until the sixth episode. Titled Tomorrow, episode 6 was released on October 24, 2022, after which the Fox drama took a break for a fortnight.

It returned with the seventh episode, namely Cursed. Helmed by The X-Files creator James Wong and written by Taylor Wong, the episode premiered on November 7, 2022. There was also a 14-day gap between episodes 8 and 9, titled What's Your Fantasy? and Red Flag, respectively.

Despite such interruptions, the reception to 9-1-1 has generally been encouraging and reports state that after episode 13 makes a comeback, the breaks in between will reduce quite a lot.

So don’t forget to watch episode 13 of 9-1-1 season 6 when it gets aired on Fox on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.

