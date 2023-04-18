9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 recap: Is Eddie back in the dating game?

Eddie hadn't been on a date for ages, so his aunt set him up with her friend's niece, Vanessa. He was not pleased with his aunt and had no interest in meeting Vanessa, but then began getting attracted to her. Meanwhile, Chimney got sent to the Academy to polish his leadership skills and develop cadets for the future. Season 6 of 9-1-1 has brimmed with drama, and this episode wasn't different.

9-1-1 follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers.

This episode was titled Performance Anxiety. It was directed by Shauna Duggins and written by Nadia Abass-Madden, and aired on April 17, 2023, on Fox.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 recap: Why was Eddie anxious?

The episode began with Eddie's aunt trying to set him up on a blind date. His aunt had lied to him to get him to her place and introduce him to Vanessa and her aunt. Their aunts were good friends and wanted to play matchmaker. Eddie was not pleased with this, and he complained about it throughout lunch with his friends.

Hen tried to encourage him about his date with Vanessa. At this very moment, Bobby announced that their annual review was up. He will get an opportunity to judge their yearly performance, and vice versa. Everyone except Chimney was worried about the process. Chimney said that he was at the 118 way before anyone else had joined and intended to stay longer than everybody else.

He thought the review would go well, but he was mistaken. He was instructed by Bobby to work on his leadership skills and sent him back to the Fire Academy. It was his job to develop cadets with his leadership. Chimney hated doing this at the start since he knew he was not a leadership-type person. But he gradually began enjoying himself. He was very impressed with a cadet named Novak.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Vanessa went on a date. She revealed that she was still recovering from heartbreak and had no desire to return to the game. Her aunt tried to set her up with several men, but none of them worked out. Eddie started getting attracted to Vanessa and was disappointed when she turned him down. He expressed his displeasure to Bobby regarding the failed date.

Meanwhile, Maddie received a call from a kid who had suffered a panic attack. She helped him over the phone by singing for him because she knew music would help him focus. The kid regained confidence.

Meanwhile, Chimney was having a good time at the academy. However, that came to an end when Novak suffered a panic attack in the middle of a practice drill. Chimney made sure he was okay.

He even benched another kid who was trying to act like a hero and dislocated his shoulder while trying to help Novak. This made Chimney reminisce about an old friend. He and his friend decided to become firefighters together, but his friend tragically died on the job.

Novak decided to leave the Academy and Chimney told him that he might have a future in working as a 911 dispatcher. Chimney even spoke to Ravi at the Fire Academy and instructed him to stop hiding from the real world and return to the 118. Ravi obliged.

There was also an incident at a bodybuilding contest, but Athena managed to calm everyone down.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 will air next Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes