"No one cares": Fans slam One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer after she recalls "worst blind date ever" with Brody Jenner

One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer recently welcomed Heidi Montag Pratt on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, where the two spoke about one of Pratt’s former cast members, Brody Jenner.

Kramer remembered the one time she went out with the reality star when she was 24 years old. According to Kramer, that was also the first night she met Heidi at a club on Sunset Boulevard.

"So we're at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst."

As several publications covered the interaction, fans took to the comments section of Us Weekly's Instagram post to express their dislike towards Kramer.

Fans react to One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer recalling her date with Brody Jenner

One Tree Hill’s Jana Kramer, who played the role of Alex Dupre in the CW drama, recently opened up about the worst blind date she’d ever been on while on in conversation with Heidi Montag Pratt on her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

During the episode, she recalled the events of the date which she went on when she was 24 years old and stated that Brody said something to her which prompted her to leave. She added that she accidentally walked into a mirror.

"I go marching toward the exit sign little did I know…it was the reflection of the exit sign in the mirror so I slam right into the mirror."

Fans took to Instagram to comment under Us Weekly's coverage of the incident about the One Tree Hill actress and The Hill’s reality star’s date, stating that she has “got to stop.”

People encouraged publications to stop writing about the One Tree Hill alum and wanted to know Brody’s take on the incident as they claimed that he probably doesn’t know who she is.

Many people felt that Kramer is trying too hard to stay relevant while some pointed out that she’s used to the same storyline about other celebrities as well.

Another person stated that Jenner was probably the person who “kringed” after seeing who his date was.

Brody Jenner is currently dating Tiarah "Tia" Blanco while Jana Kramer went public with football star Allan Russell in January 2023.

Jana Kramer and Allen Russell make their Red Carpet Debut at the iHeartRadio Awards

The 39-year-old actress recently walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Allan Russell. Jana has previously been married three times and spoke to PEOPLE magazine about still being open to marriage.

She added that she's "happy" and in a great relationship. She stated that Allan is a "wonderful man" and that she feels very blessed.

"I'm in a new chapter and it feels really nice. For the first time I'm really embracing it, and I'm trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter."

Jana further stated that she's trying to be a little private about their relationship as Allan is a private person and added that the red carpet event was their first public event as a couple.

The award ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Anglees on March 27, 2023.

