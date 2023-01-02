What does Brody Jenner do for a living? The Hills alum lifestyle explored as he's set to welcome his first child with girlfriend, Tia Blanco

American media personality Brody Jenner is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Tia Blanco.

On Sunday, January 1, the 39-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a video of Blanco getting a sonogram of her belly. In the caption, Brody wished his fans a happy new year while announcing a future addition to his family.

"We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Several friends and family members chimed in on the comments section of Brody Jenner's post.

Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, commented:

"So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"

Musician Madison said:

"Congrats !!!!!! Baby has the best genes and talents already."

Tracy Mills wrote:

"What a blessing @brodyjenner you both will be amazing parents. Keep shining."

Brody Jenner is a Disc Jockey

Brody Jenner is a renowned television personality who has appeared on several reality shows like The Hills, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Bromance, and Princes of Malibu. The 39-year-old's lifestyle has always made fans wonder what he did for a living or if he was living off the money provided to him by his famous father, Caitlyn Jenner.

As per his Hills: New Beginnings bio (via Refinery 29), Brody is a "highly sought-after" DJ. Jenner began his career as a DJ in 2014 when he began performing at several venues with his friend DJ William Lifestyle. At the time, Haute Living reported that Jenner's passion for music led him to a career as a DJ.

He had also performed shows in Cabo San Lucas and Los Angeles and began posting his gigs on his Instagram handle.

In 2015, Brody Jenner got DJ residencies in Las Vegas at several renowned clubs like Tao Nightclub and The Bank Nightclub, as per multiple news outlets. He has been DJing all over the country since then, with the most frequent performances in Atlantic City and Las Vegas.

Moreover, Brody Jenner also became a part of the musical duo AHZ alongside his friend Adam O'Rourke in 2018. The duo has now become a group with two more members, Loren Moore and DJ Savi.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $10 million.

As for his personal life, Brody and Tia Blanco first sparked romance rumors in April 2022. In May, the duo made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a picture of themselves posing with Jenner's dog.

Before dating Tia Blanco, the television personality had tied the knot with Kaitlynn Carter for a year, from 2018 to 2019. Carter is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock.

