Who is Allan Russell? All about Jana Kramer's boyfriend as couple go Instagram official

American singer-actor Jana Kramer recently made her relationship with football star Allan Russell public on social media.

The 39-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she and Russell can be seen smiling while the latter is holding Kramer. The caption accompanying the post read as:

“Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo.”

The comment section of the singer's post was flooded with best wishes from her various friends soon after she revealed her partner. Kramer had previously hinted about the duo's relationship when she appeared on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast earlier this month.

Jana Kramer's footballer boyfriend Allan Russell is currently a coach of the game

Russell (42), who was born on December 13, 1980, in Glasgow, Scotland, is currently a resident of England.

He joined the Hamilton Academical at the beginning of his career and later shifted to St. Mirren and Macclesfield Town. He scored his first goal while playing for Patrick Thistle in 2007, meanwhile also playing for Airdrie during the 2007-08 season.

Russell signed a two-year deal with Kilmarnock in 2008 and joined the Carolina RailHawks, leading them towards victory in the NASL league Championships for two years. In 2011, he moved to the Los Angeles Blues and was once the captain of their team.

He became the striker coach for the England coaching staff in 2017 and was chosen as an assistant coach for Aberdeen in 2021. Following the removal of Dean Smith as manager of Norwich City last year, Russell and Steve Weaver joined as co-head coaches.

Jana Kramer and Alan Russell met on a dating app firstly

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell first met on a dating app (Images via Gary Gershoff and Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Jana Kramer had a surprise in store for everyone when she appeared on the podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer on January 9, 2023. She revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone.

Kramer elaborated by saying that she is not sure about her future with her partner, but she still wants to give love another chance. She added:

“I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

Kramer and Russell reportedly first met on a dating app and the former was doubtful about dating a resident of another country. She recalled being a resident of Nashville and the mother of two children further left her in doubt. However, she decided to start a conversation and check how things would work out.

Kramer’s name has been linked to a few famous faces in the past; it started with getting married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and divorcing the same year. She then tied the knot with actor Johnathon Schaech in July 2010, however, they separated the following year.

Additionally, the singer was engaged to Brantley Gilbert for a few months in 2013 and exchanged vows with Mike Caussin in May 2015. They welcomed two children in 2016 and 2018, but separated in 2021.

Kramer later started dating fitness trainer Ian Schinelli in 2021, but the duo split last year.

