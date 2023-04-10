Watch: Video shows beachgoers flee in panic as six people are shot in Isle of Palms South Carolina

On April 7, 2023, six people were shot on a beach in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The beach was reportedly full of high schoolers who were skipping school before the beginning of spring break. Authorities reported that the shooting was a result of a few altercations that took place among the crowd of teenagers, who were participating in 'senior skip day.'

A video that captured the incident saw a huge crowd gathered underneath a pier behind the Sea Cabins when about 10 shots were fired. Another video taken from a different angle showed sunbathers caught in the chaos and running across the beach for safety as police sirens were heard in the background.

Trigger Warning: This article contains videos with mentions of shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

Five of the six injured in Isle of Palms were teenagers

On April 7, 2023, the Isle of Palms Police Department responded to two fights. The shooting then began at about 5:20 pm on the beach behind the Sea Cabins vacation rental community.

Police reported that the crowd majorly included individuals who were celebrating senior skip day on the beach, and almost all of the victims were around the age of 18.

In a press conference, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett mentioned that five of the six injured individuals were teenagers and high schoolers. The other victim was an adult woman in her mid-30s or early 40s. The injured individuals were rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening wounds

ABC News reported that some of the victims were taken by ambulance to a local area hospital, and authorities mentioned that several others were self-transported. Authorities also confirmed on April 8, 2023, that five out of six victims had been released from the hospital while just one remained hospitalized in stable condition.

During the press conference, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said:

“There were a couple of altercations that took place, and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired at this point.”

Fox News reported that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, responded to the scene and assisted local authorities.

Isle of Palms Police Department took multiple suspects into custody

Police Chief Kevin Cornett reported that the department has detained several individuals, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities found several firearms at the scene, and many were taken into custody for weapons charges, but Chief Kevin Cornett did not confirm whether the arms were the ones used in the shooting.

ABC News reported that two individuals were arrested, including 18-year-old Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin, who has been charged with possession of a weapon in a municipal parking lot, and an unidentified 16-year-old accused of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry.

Officials told the publication that although both detainees were accused of possession of weapons, the police could not confirm that they were the suspects in the shooting.

As the investigation continues, the Isle of Palms Police Department has cleared the beach and has encouraged the public to provide additional information or video footage that could help with the investigation.

