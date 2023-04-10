What were the ages of those injured in the shooting during high school senior skip day? More details revealed as 6 shot at South Carolina Beach

An unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, April 7, 2023, on a South Carolina beach, when an unidentified shooter injured six. The South Carolina beach saw the arrival of hundreds of high school-going teenagers on Friday, who were trying to participate in the "high school senior skip day" tradition before spring break was expected to commence.

However, around 5:20 p.m. ET, gunfire broke out, injuring six people, including five victims of age around 18. The sixth wounded was a woman in her mid-30s or early 40s.

As stated by the Isle of Palms police chief Kevin Cornett in a press conference on Saturday, all of the injuries that victims suffered during the shooting incident were non-life-threatening. Some of the injured were taken to hospital, while others went on their own. Five wounded were discharged by Saturday Morning, while one was still in stable condition at the hospital.

Two were charged after the shooting at South Carolina beach, while the identity of the attacker remains unclear

After the shooting at a South Carolina beach in the coastal city of Isle of Palms (about 15 miles east of Charleston), the island police registered charges against two. A 16-year-old was held for carrying a firearm unlawfully and possessing a stolen firearm. At the same time, an 18-year-old was also charged with "unlawful carry of a firearm," according to Isle of Palms City's press release.

However, whether the charged individuals or anyone else was the assailant remained unclear at the time of writing this article. The Isle of Palms Police Department has not revealed the attacker's identity. Although there is not much clarity around the actual assailant of the South Carolina beach shooting, police have confirmed:

"There were a couple of altercations, and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired."

Besides the possibilities of altercations leading up to the shooting, Isle of Palms police recovered several firearms from the scene. Albeit the involvement of the recovered weapons in the Friday afternoon incident is still questionable, authorities have cleared the said South Carolina beach, as their investigations are still underway. However, the incident also fetched the attention of state and federal (FBI) agencies besides the local police.

After the shooting, multiple videos of the beachgoers surfaced online, showcasing many fleeing the scene after shots were fired.

What is Skip Day?

As most beachgoers on Friday at a South Carolina beach were there to participate in the "high school senior skip day," some readers might be curious about the same. For the unversed, a Skip Day, aka Senior Day, Senior Skip Day, Ditch Day, or any other similar name, is like a tradition among American school-going teens, where the senior class students skip school.

Most of the time, students gather at an alternative place on a typical skip day and celebrate before the start of Spring break. Usually, the day following the senior prom or another significant event is picked as Skip Day.

