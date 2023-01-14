WATCH: Viral video shows South Carolina veteran taking down knife-wielding man inside Walmart

Last Wednesday, a veteran stopped a knife-wielding man at a Walmart store in South Carolina. The heroic act was captured in a video that has gained a lot of traction on social media platforms.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News that the suspect was threatening to cut customers and employees with a pen knife at a Walmart in the city of Columbia when the veteran, identified as Demario Davis, stepped in.

Video captured by witnesses shows the former military man whacking the dangerous man over the head from behind with a stanchion while he was in the middle of threatening someone who had come too close to him.

Disclaimer: This article may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Davis can be seen calmly walking to a stanchion and picking it up while witnesses wonder what he is doing. The hit sent the suspect to the floor and away from his pen knife. As soon as he falls to the ground, another man can be seen standing over the suspect and picking up the knife.

According to witnesses, multiple customers completely subdued the suspect and held him until deputies arrived at the Walmart store.

Veteran says he was shopping at Walmart with his son during the knife threat

ABC7 Eyewitness News @ABC7 TIMELY INTERVENTION: A knife-wielding man in a South Carolina Walmart was disarmed in dramatic fashion as a shopper hits him from behind with a pole. TIMELY INTERVENTION: A knife-wielding man in a South Carolina Walmart was disarmed in dramatic fashion as a shopper hits him from behind with a pole. 😮 https://t.co/U3r5cMbigU

A knife-wielding man threatening shoppers and employees in a Walmart self-checkout area was subdued by a US veteran, who was reportedly at the store with his son at the time of the attack.

Before deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department could even report to the scene, the suspect was stopped by the army veteran and a few other witnesses.

Denn Dunham @DennD68 Demario Davis, who was shopping with his son, spotted the crazed man and waited for his moment to intervene, he told the outlet.



He said the man yelled “when the cops get here, I’m going to start cutting you all up.” Demario Davis, who was shopping with his son, spotted the crazed man and waited for his moment to intervene, he told the outlet.He said the man yelled “when the cops get here, I’m going to start cutting you all up.”

Demario Davis, the veteran who prevented the potentially risky situation from escalating, told Fox News Digital that he was out shopping with his son at the time of the incident:

"I was at the checkout when my son noticed the guy walk in with the knife open. He then proceeded to the service desk waving the knife at a few female employees. They took off running from the guy. I then asked a female employee where is security and she stated she was security."

The veteran further described the chaotic situation that unfolded before his eyes, saying:

"As I'm walking towards the area where the gentleman waving the knife is terrorizing other customers and employees, he yelled out when the cops get here I'm going to start cutting you all up. Another customer tried to subdue the gentleman waving the knife, but the guy tried to cut him in the face. That's when my military training kicked in and I casually walked over to the object not only to take him down but also protect myself in case I failed, but with my great military training I was able to neutralize the threat until law enforcement arrived."

Tuco @mimistheone1000 @ABC7 Some fellas just know what to do when the time comes that's well done #differentlevel @ABC7 Some fellas just know what to do when the time comes that's well done #differentlevel 💪

Davis emphasized that his priority was to "neutralize" the situation at the local Walmart:

"My first instinct was to neutralize the situation so I just casually walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him and I got em I guess. I’m a community person, so if I see something in the community that’s not right, with all the violence and things and attacks going on, gun violence you know, you want your people in the community to step up as well. The cops can’t do it all by themselves."

Demario Davis has been praised for his quick thinking that has potentially saved multiple lives. According to the sheriff’s office, the Walmart attacker was taken to a hospital for a health evaluation.

Poll : 0 votes