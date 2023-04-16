9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

9-1-1 season 6 is all set to return from a short break with a new episode on FOX on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The previous episode aired on March 20, 2023, and focused on Buck trying to process his trauma.

The sixth season witnessed a number of important events that heightened the show's raw dramatic intensity. It has received highly positive reviews from fans and critics and continues to enjoy significant viewership. The show stars Angela Bassett in one of the major roles, along with many others playing important supporting characters.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 will focus on the team rushing towards emergency situations at a bakery and a bodybuilding competition

A short 30-second promo for 9-1-1 season 6 episode offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, titled Performance Anxiety, the 118 team will be seen dealing with emergency situations at a bodybuilding competition and a bakery.

Elsewhere, things get complicated as Eddie's aunt starts getting more involved in his personal life. Here's a short description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The 118 race to emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition; Bobby's annual performance reviews send Chimney to the firefighter academy, where he runs into a familiar face; Eddie's aunt gets involved in his personal life.''

Not many other details about the upcoming episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Mixed Feelings, depicted the 118 team dealing with dangerous emergency situations at a hair salon and a spinclass. Elsewhere, Buck struggles to deal with his trauma and his mental state gets even more complicated.

So far, the ongoing season has received positive reviews from viewers and critics, and fans have been looking forward to a thrilling conclusion to the story.

More details about 9-1-1 plot and cast

9-1-1 revolves around the lives of various policemen and firefighters who are committed to saving people's lives. As part of their job, they are often put in extremely dangerous situations that could endanger their lives. The show also explores the various challenges they face on the personal front. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1." The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.''

The synopsis further reads,

''These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.''

Angela Bassett plays the role of Athena Grant-Nash in the series, and she's received critical acclaim for her performance. Featuring alongside her in prominent supporting roles are actors like Oliver Stark as Buck, Peter Krause as Bobby, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 on FOX on Monday, April 17, 2023.

