9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 release date, air time, plot, and more

9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 will be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 pm (ET) on Fox. The ongoing season has seen several changes from the perspective of the cast and storyline. It was on a huge break after episode nine, which aired back on November 28, 2022. The show resumed on March 6, 2023, with an episode titled In a Flash.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Peter Krause as her husband, Robert "Bobby" Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard "Howie"/"Chimney" Han, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Connie Britton as Abigail "Abby" Clark and several other faces.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 will see a fire breaking out in an accountant's office

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1 is titled Death and Taxes. It's written by Brad Falchuk.

Here is the official preview of the episode, released by Fox:

From the above video, we learn that someone has set an accountant's office on fire which might ultimately result in his demise. Athena gets baffled when a suspect dies in her custody minutes after she arrests him while Maddie and Chimney get audited by the IRS.

In addition, Buck gets attracted to a death doula.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A fire breaks out in an accountant's office and a car crashes into a "living funeral"; Athena is shocked when a suspect dies in her custody minutes after she arrests him; Buck is attracted to a death doula; Maddie and Chimney are audited by the IRS."

What happened in the previous episode of 9-1-1?

9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 was titled Performance Anxiety. It was directed and written by Shauna Duggins and Nadia Abass-Madden respectively and aired on April 17, 2023.

The episode saw the 118 save a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition. Bobby sent Chimney to the firefighter academy after Bobby claimed that Chimney lacked leadership skills.

Meanwhile, Eddie's aunt got involved in his life by setting a date with her friends' daughter who had freshly gotten her heart broken by her ex-fiance. The official synopsis of the episode read:

"The 118 race to emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition; Bobby's annual performance reviews send Chimney to the firefighter academy, where he runs into a familiar face; Eddie's aunt gets involved in his personal life."

What is 9-1-1 about?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is a procedural television series chronicling the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations."

It further continues:

"These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time."

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Lyndsey Beaulieu, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, and Angela Bassett are executive producers of the show.

The show's season 6 episode 15 will be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 pm (ET) on Fox.

