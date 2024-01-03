9 best Australian fashion brands of all time

Australian fashion brands have been quietly influencing global fashion for years now. In fact, such is their impact that some might say they don't get enough credit for their dedication to fine craftsmanship and unique creations. With the series of evolutions in the world of fashion, this country's remarkable artisanal skills have gained the attention of the global audience.

Australia is famous for its unique wildlife, beaches, and football games, and in the same vein, it is also recognized by fashion enthusiasts for its rich cultural heritage, reflected by the country's fashion brands. Most of the brands' creations are usually nature-inspired, and there is also a focus on hand-made attires, which have always been a distinctive part of Australian fashion.

Renowned fashion brands like Aje, Bec and Bridge, Oroton, and Jordan Dalah, as well as notable designers like Carla Zampatti, Norma Tullo, and a host of others, have positioned Australia on the global fashion map.

Best Australian fashion brands to check out now

1. Aje

This 15-year-old fashion label, created by Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris, is well-known for its commitment to creating fashion statement-worthy dresses for women, that are an embodiment of contemporary art infused with on-trend designs.

2. Bec and Bridge

From bridal dresses to beach outfits, this trendsetting fashion brand, established in 2003 by two of the industry's finest designers, Bridget Yorston and Becky Cooper, gained recognition for its chic collections tailored for individuals who appreciate fashionable pieces.

3. Oroton

This Boyd Lane's high-end fashion company, headquartered in Sydney, is a highly acclaimed brand, regarded for its iconic lineups of leather products and ready-to-wear collections that have become must-haves for fashion enthusiasts and celebrities like Meghan Markle and others.

4. Jordan Dalah

This Sydney-based fashion brand, created by Jordan Dalah, is popularly known for its sleek and forward-thinking designs that have caught the fancy of fashion-inclined individuals.

This eponymous brand's use of quality and sophisticated materials in the creation of women's apparel has made it one of the most cherished brands in and out of Australia.

5. Assembly Label

When it comes to versatility, this Australian fashion brand has always been at the forefront, with its variety of clothing designed to effortlessly meet casual and special outing demands.

The brand encapsulates the vision of sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion, followed by its founders Daniel Oliver and Damien Horan.

6. Romance Was Born

Romance was Born is the brainchild of Luke Sales and Anna Plunkett, who wanted to revolutionize the fashion scene by designing elegant-looking dresses and accessories.

This renowned brand's innovation has paved the way for iconic collaborations with other notable brands and designers, including Del Kathryn Barton, Jenny Kee, Linda Jackson, and others.

Furthermore, the brand's innovative designs have become wardrobe staples for fashion-conscious individuals alike and celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Natasha Kan, and a lot of others.

7. Dion Lee

Dion Lee is one of Australia's leading fashion brands due to its global impact on the fashion industry, as a result of its reverence for haute couture.

This Australian fashion brand's custom-made dresses have also been the backbone of its highly coveted status, resulting in many awards since its debut in the fashion industry.

8. Christopher Esber

The Christopher Esber clothing label has fully established that vintage fashion can never be out of trend, displayed with its ageless collections of apparel that are a nod to vintage fashion.

9. Anna Quan

This 90s-inspired fashion brand embraces minimalism and elegance in creating women's apparel from premium cotton materials, ensuring that comfort-meets-fashion. The one-of-a-kind designs of this brand has made it a household name among fashion-savvy individuals.

These Australian fashion brands offer premium clothing pieces that transcend the ordinary. Their items are colorful, stylish, and epitomize elegance in their own unique ways.