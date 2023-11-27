5 most expensive wedding dresses of all time

Wedding dresses, just like other fashionable ensembles, have undergone evolutionary trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion. The history of modern wedding dresses dates far back to the iconic white satin dress worn by Queen Victoria, which has served as inspiration for various wedding dress silhouettes.

Vintage fashion is slowly gaining recognition once again in the fashion scene. Wedding gowns are now tailored to fit individual personalities, deviating from the conventional ball gown-like design to streamlined silhouettes.

Wedding dresses have significantly impacted pop culture over the years. From the endearing Victoria Swavroski's crystal gown to the timeless Yumi Katsura's white gold dress, wedding dresses have now become an integral part of sophisticated fashion.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five most expensive wedding dresses of all time.

Most expensive wedding dresses ever created

1. Victoria Swavroski's crystal gown

Victoria Swarovski's crystal gown. (Image via X/Speeddatingtn)

This luxury off-shoulder wedding gown, worn by Victoria Swavroski, was designed by Michael Cinco, and adorned with more than 500,000 Swarovski crystals. It commemorated haute couture and the sophisticated flair that comes with the Swarovski brand.

In addition to the overall chic appeal, a crystal-embellished veil was designed to complement the glittering gown. This custom-made gown cost a whooping sum of 1 million dollars.

2. Amal Clooney's dress

Amal Clooney's dress. (Image via X/GladisJurz)

This iconic piece is regarded as one of the greatest creations of the late Oscar de la Renta. This Amal Clooney's 2014 wedding gown embodies an off-shoulder design, with a dramatic train, embellished with pearls and diamante accents, showing off the late designer's artisanal skills and attention to detail.

This custom-made wedding gown cost 4.6 million dollars to create.

3. Yumi Katsura's white gold dress

This Yumi Katsura's A-line design effortlessly incorporates contemporary elements with a modern twist. This gown is dressed in a color scheme of gold and white hues, crafted from quality satin and silk materials. It is strategically adorned with precious gemstones, diamonds, and pearls, which adds a touch of luxury to the overall look of the gown.

Additionally, the fitted bodice and the flowing train complement the unique look of the gown, as well as promote the gold colorway. This unique bridal dress cost 8.5 million dollars to make.

4. The diamond wedding dress

The collaborative effort between two of the industry's finest designers, Martin Katz and Renee Strauss resulted in this fashionable bridal ensemble. Just as the name implies, this wedding gown is enveloped in a 150-carat diamond, creating a glittering design that easily reflects the littlest ray of light. Additionally, the seamless blend of quality silk and organza materials gives a polished and on-trend look.

This fashionable 2006 release is priced at 12 million US Dollars.

5.Angelababy's dress

Angelababy’s dress. (Image via X/Emp_Emq)

The iconic Dior wedding gown draws inspiration from old-school designs, giving a more refined look to the vintage silhouette.

This fashionable piece was tailored for the Chinese superstar, Angelababy, for her 2015 wedding ceremony. It took more than five months to complete, because of its intricate detailing that features floral lace designs, a cathedral-flowing train, a statement sleeve in lace material, the embroidered bead detailing on the waistline, and others, establishing a bold and endearing appeal to the overall look.

This eight-year-old stylish custom-made bridal gown cost a staggering amount of 31 million dollars to create.

These iconic dresses have left an indelible mark on pop culture and have served as inspiration for many others.