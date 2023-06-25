90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 4, titled Splash, will air on TLC this Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long-episode will be uploaded on TLC Go, Discovery+, and YouTube TV after the television premiere. The popular series features eight couples, each comprising one American partner and the other from another country, who are trying to figure out their cultural clashes and relationship problems before moving forward with each other or parting ways.

The upcoming episode will feature another brutal fight between Jasmine and Gino as the latter demands a prenup from his partner of two years just days before her K1 visa arrives. In a promo, Jasmine screams at Gino, saying that she will not marry him with a prenup and will not take anything from him.

Gino then walks out of the room, implying that the couple might have a bigger fight over the same issue later on.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 4?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"After seven years, Meisha and Nicola finally meet. Christian and Cleo hope opposites attract. Razvan tests Amanda's jealousy. Gino suggests a prenup, and Jasmine explodes. Riley and Violet have their first date. David meets his honey babe Sheila."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Amanda will get angry when Razvan talks to a music producer with her on the side and constantly mentions her name in the conversation. Razvan also hints that he might test Amanda's jealousy as he often dances and acts with other women in his line of work.

Elsewhere, Riley and Violet finally go on their first date together, but the former gets offended when Violet says that she has work the next day, so they would not be able to hang out together. Riley says that he will not stay alone as he just travelled two days to meet her. David finally meets Sheila, and the two cry at the airport while hugging.

Sheila hopes that they can stay together forever. Meisha also meets her partner for the first time, in hopes that they will spend a lot of time together. Further, Christian and Cleo will appear on the cameras for the first time on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days show.

They have been dating for a year but have never met in person. This is the first time Chritian is in a relationship with a transwoman, and he does not feel comfortable talking about the anatomy of their physical relations in front of anyone. He has clarified in a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days preview that he is not attracted to men, after making out with one.

Cleo is a model from Italy who jokingly calls Christian his "next mistake." She says in a preview that she always connected with the female peers more than the men around her. She also prayed every night that she would turn into a girl the next day and was scared for not being accepted, as a trans as well as an autistic person.

She wears an invisible disability badge in the promo and hopes that Christian is the one for her.

TLC airs new epsiodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes