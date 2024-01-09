90 Day Fiancé: Did Tim and Luisa know each other before appearing on The Single Life season 4?

90 Day Fiancé, TLC's long-running franchise, has expanded with its spin-off, The Single Life, on the network. The show follows the lives of alums and fan-favorite cast members as they give love another chance.

One of the cast members who is a part of season 4 is Tim Malcolm, who recently appeared as a guest cast member on The Other Way's season 5 Tell All segment. While, until last year, Tim was dating Linda, he appeared in The Single Life's latest installment as a single man. In the latest episode, which aired on Monday, January 8, 2024, he met a woman, Luisa, whom he had previously met online.

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 will return to screens next week with a brand new episode on TLC.

Tim and Luisa meet at a single's mixer in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 8, 2024. During the segment, exes Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm went to a single's mixer together, where they met a bunch of new people.

While Tim's first interaction of the night didn't go quite well, he then ran into someone he knew from the past. In the crowd, he saw Luisa, a Columbian woman the cast member knew online. Although the two used to be quite close at one point, their relationship never turned into something romantic.

"Luisa and I started talking years ago on social media but we never got a chance to meet in person."

During the event, Tim's ex-girlfriend and friend, Veronica, pointed out that in a room full of white women, the cast member found himself a Latin woman, which prompted them to joke about Tim's dating history. Veronica joked that for the past 15 years, the 90 Day Fiancé cast member has only dated Latin women. When Tim denied the allegations, Veronica reminded him they met 15 years ago. Back at the mixer, the cast member and Luisa spoke about why she was at the mixer.

In a confessional, Luisa noted that she was 33 years old and Columbian. She added that when she met the 90 Day Fiancé cast member online, he met someone new, and she also met a guy, which is why they didn't get an opportunity to meet. While the two sat and caught up, Tim noted that he was surprised to see her there because he imagined she would get "hit up" all the time.

"You're a very beautiful girl."

Luisa candidly shared with Tim that she didn't know what she was doing at the mixer. She added that she was supposed to be working instead. Tim asked her what she liked doing for fun and what her ideal night looked like.

Luisa noted that she was "simple." Her ideal night included some wine, a movie, and cuddling. Tim later told the cameras that he thought she was perfect and "way out of" his league.

"Now we're both single and we meet."

Fans will have to tune in next week to see whether something comes of this equation between Tim and Luisa when 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 airs a brand new episode on TLC.