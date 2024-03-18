90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After - Gino and Jasmine reveal plan to expand their family

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiered on March 17, on TLC, at 8 pm ET, saw Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo announcing their plans to have children. Fans know the duo from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 which concluded its run in April 2022.

One year after the couple wed in June 2023, they are planning to have a baby as documented on the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, a show where previous 90-day franchise couples come to strengthen their relationships.

The couple who met on a sugar baby app were seen on a honeymoon in the recent episode, where they revealed their plans to start a family.

90 Day Fiancé couple Jasmine and Gino's plans to start a family

Jasmine, a 36-year-old from Panama, decided to marry Gino, a 52-year-old from Michigan, US, as they clicked off after meeting on a sugar baby app. Despite rumor mills calling Jasmine a gold digger, she stayed committed to Gino and now plans to have a baby with him too.

On the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jasmine told the cameras,

"We're trying to have a baby...we're trying a lot."

She laughed as she said, "Which is good. I love it." Responding to her Gino said, "Practice makes perfect."

In the episode, the two were seen on their honeymoon, boating on a lake. Jasmine reminded Gino that she was ovulating, suggesting he "make a baby right now". However, Gino expressed skepticism saying, "It's kind of risky, don't you think?" To which Jasmine cheerily replied, "I like risky".

The two then agreed to get going at night when they reached their campsite because according to Jasmine that night was the best time for them to get closer as she was ovulating. She said,

"I'm ovulating and we have to do it tonight."

This move has come after Jasmine was previously hesitant to have Gino's children. According to People, Jasmine had said,

"I don't really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino."

Jasmine and Gino talk about her two sons from her previous marriage

Jasmine had two sons Juance and JC from her previous husband, which she could only allude to on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days because their father didn't want her to share much about them on television.

On the premiere episode of Happily Ever After? season 8, Jasmine talked to Gino about getting her two sons to the US. As she spoke about them she got emotional and reminded Gino that she is not "whole" with half of her family in Panama. Talking about the child that they are planning, Jasmine said,

"We are already a family. It's not just the baby."

She continued, "It's the babies we already have". Jasmine and Gino have been talking about getting her sons to America since they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Gino told the cameras, "We have a lot of hope to bring them over in 6 months", as Jasmine said that their life without a family is only "temporary".

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8 is released every Sunday, on TLC at 8 pm ET.