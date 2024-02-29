90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After: Which 2 couples are the last to join the TLC show?

The final two episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 featured every couple getting married but one. In one of the previous episodes, Nikki Exotika and Igor Shutencov, nicknamed Justin Moldova, called it quits. Meanwhile, six other people rejoiced in their newfound status as husband and wife.

There are two other 90 Day Fiancé couples among them and they intend to keep recording their experiences after getting married. An ET article noted that two couples from season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé will join the group of season eight cast members of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ashley Campbell and Manuel Velez and Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra are the two couples who will be joining the other cast members.

In the season 10 finale of 90 Day Fiancé, both Ashley and Manuel and Sophie and Rob tied the knot. In the eighth season of Happily Ever After, the newcomers will join franchise mainstays like Big Ed Brown & Liz Woods and Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi.

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After stars Ashley Campbell & Manuel Velez's relationship explored

Ashley Michelle describes herself as an expert witch and first connected with Manuel a decade before Manuel's K-1 visa trip. The construction worker asked Ashley to dance with him at a pub on New Year's Eve. Soon after this, the two fell in love and even got engaged within a week.

However, after Ashley returned home, the couple broke up, and after a seven-year separation, they reconciled. This was after Ashley ended her relationship with her previous partner. Manuel went to the United States without telling his family home in Ecuador. He thought Ashley would send money to his family when he got there.

Ashley's choice of career was rejected by Manuel, who also reportedly treated her pets with contempt. However, Ashley and Manuel grew close whenever the matter at hand was resolved, but Manuel tended to leave arguments early.

There have been many warning signs in their relationship, chief among them being Manuel's attitude. When Ashley does something wrong, he storms off, says she should give money to his family back home, and opposes her practicing witchcraft. On the day of her wedding, Ashley suffered a nervous breakdown upon realizing that their beach wedding might be ruined by a hurricane.

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After stars Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne's relationship explored

Rob and Sophie first connected on Instagram, when she saw his profile on a page dedicated to mixed-race males. Because of his modeling profession, Rob had approaches from a number of women. Although he would normally dismiss them, Rob found Sophie to be attractive, so they struck up a conversation.

Rob's cheating tendencies and jealousy towards Sophie's posh upbringing created differences between the couple in 90 Day Fiancé season 10. Rob complained about Sophie being spoiled when all she did was ask for a bathroom inside their apartment.

There was speculation that Rob and Sophie were no longer together and didn't make it to the altar. However, the couple shockingly tied the knot in a romantic beach wedding.

Sophie and Rob have been married for two years now, so there's a lot of their storyline to be explored, which also involves them moving from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas.