90 Day Fiance: Jasmine reveals why she can’t have kids with Gino 

In the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jasmine Pineda opened up about her fertility issues that might hamper Gino's dreams of having a child with her. Aired on March 24 at 8 pm ET on TLC, the episode also revealed Gino's mistake, which could lead to immigration problems for Jasmine's two sons in Panama.

Like other couples on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine and Gino are also trying to strengthen their relationship. Jasmine's disclosure comes after the former 90 Day franchise couple was seen trying to expand their family and have children.

What did Jasmine say about her fertility issues on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In episode 1 of season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers saw Gino and Jasmine trying for children. During their picturesque honeymoon, Jasmine kept constantly reiterating that he should keep trying as she was ovulating. Additionally, she kept reminding Gino to keep the process going for bringing her two sons, Juance and JC, to the US.

In episode 2, titled The Princess and the Pea Brain, Jasmine made a significant revelation about their attempts to conceive, expressing concerns about her fertility issues. She disclosed her past struggles with conceiving her younger son, JC, whom she had with her former husband.

Getting into details, Jasmine said,

"I even had to go through hormonal treatment to get pregnant."

She further explained that she had to get "daily injections" to "sustain" her pregnancy with JC. The news came as a surprise to an optimistic Gino, but he didn't let it disappoint him. Instead, he reassured Jasmine that her pregnancy would come easily this time.

However, that wasn't enough to extinguish Jamine's worries. She told the producers,

"I was afraid of letting him know that, hey, I struggled with fertility before. The whole thing was very hard on my relationship with my ex. That's why I'm scared that it will affect also my relationship with Gino. But now that we're trying to have a baby, I need to be 100 percent honest."

Jasmine and Gino's story on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The couple's attempt to proactively conceive comes after Jasmine's hesitation to have a baby with Gino. In the past, she admitted, "I don't really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino." Mainly because she wasn't sure if Gino was fully loyal to her.

Although she might've come around because Gino badly wanted to have a family of their own, alongside Jasmine's kids from Panama, whom he promised to look after as his own.

Season 8 also delves into Jasmine's worries about finally getting her two sons to the US. Viewers haven't seen much of her children from the previous marriage, mainly because her ex-husband was against their television appearances.

In the premiere episode, Jasmine got teary-eyed as she spoke about how important it was for her to get her two sons to the US. She explained that she didn't feel "whole" without them and emphasized that she and Gino were already a family, even without their own children. Disclosing their plans, Jasmine told the cameras that they "have a lot of hope to bring them [her sons] over in 6 months."

New episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8 comes out every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.