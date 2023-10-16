90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort: Kalani and Asuelu s*xual abuse complaints and relationship update

90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort's latest episode showcased escalating tensions between Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. Viewers' initial encounter with Kalani and Asuelu took place during the sixth installment of 90 Day Fiancé season 6, when Kalani was vacationing in Samoa, Asuelu's country of origin.

The widely followed TLC series intricately unraveled the couple's turbulent journey, marked by previous instances of infidelity and relationship struggles.

Trigger warning: This 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort article contains instances of s*xual harassment. Readers' discretion is advised.

However, the latest episode unravelled a startling revelation, with Kalani making bold claims on social media, alleging Asuelu's involvement in a disturbing incident of s*xual assault during the conception of their second child. This revelation not only triggered intense discussions among the show's avid followers but also cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of their relationship.

As the episode unfolded, viewers were left in significant anticipation as they excitedly awaited the outcome of this gripping tale.

90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort: Kalani and Asuelu's current dynamic and future

Expand Tweet

Kalani and Asuelu initially crossed paths during 90 Day Fiancé season 6 when Kalani, a US native, ventured to Samoa, Asuelu's homeland. Their cross-cultural romance unfolded against the backdrop of clashing values, customs, and family dynamics, which provided a compelling narrative for the show's audience.

This couple's meeting on Kalani's vacation eventually led to a whirlwind romance, resulting in the birth of their son, Oliver, and subsequent marriage. However, Kalani and Asuelu's relationship was marred by conflicts stemming from differences in their cultural backgrounds, often leading to intense arguments and emotional struggles showcased throughout 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort.

Allegations of s*xual assault by Kalani (Image via kalanifaagata/Instagram)

Allegations of s*xual assault

On social media recently, 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort's Kalani accused Asuelu of s*xual assault during the conception of their second child, Kennedy. This shocking disclosure shook the foundation of their already strained relationship, prompting widespread discussions among viewers and raising critical questions about the dynamics of Kalani and Asuelu's troubled marriage.

Other relationship issues

In addition to the disturbing allegations, Kalani & Asuelu had previously confronted challenges related to infidelity, with both partners grappling with accusations of cheating.

These 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort episodes of betrayal further strained their bond, amplifying the existing tensions and emotional turmoil within Kalani and Asuelu's relationship.

Expand Tweet

Present status

As the latest The Last Resort episode unfolded, the current dynamic between Kalani and Asuelu portrayed a relationship with unresolved issues and deep-seated emotional wounds.

Despite their efforts to salvage their marriage, the recent revelation of s*xual assault allegations has intensified the strain, leaving Kalani and Asuelu at a critical juncture, unsure of how to navigate the complexities of their relationship and whether they can find a path toward reconciliation.

Expand Tweet

As the latest episode of The Last Resort draws to a close, viewers are left on tenterhooks, eagerly anticipating the upcoming developments in Kalani and Asuelu's tumultuous journey.

With the spectre of s*xual assault allegations looming large, the couple's future hangs in the balance, leaving fans speculating about the fate of their relationship. As tensions continue to escalate, the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort promise to delve deeper into the complexities of their troubled union.

Stay tuned for the next installment of 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort, which is set to air on TLC on Sunday at 8 pm ET, promising yet another riveting chapter in the compelling saga of Kalani & Asuelu's relationship. Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness the unfolding drama and discover the fate of this embattled couple from 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort.