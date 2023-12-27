90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 couples - Who are still together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 recently came to an end. The TLC show completed the couple’s stories in a tell-all finale episode on December 18, 2023. The reality TV show follows the life of American citizens who move to a foreign country to realise their dream of finding love.

All the couples who appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 have now moved on to the next phases of their lives, some together and the rest apart. With cheating scandals exposed and insecurities ruining marriages, the season brought in a plethora of twists that kept viewers glued to their screens.

If you are curious to find out who is still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5. Here’s everything that you need to know.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 couple's relationship status

1) Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi Goswami

Kimberly and Tejaswi are still together and happily married. They met through social media and got engaged in India, where they spent quality time before getting married on the show. The couple’s wedding was aired in an October 2023 episode, which showed Kimberly moving in with Tejaswi’s family in India.

The couple ended up getting into several arguments due to cultural differences, but are navigating all the highs and lows together.

Most recently, the two posted a picture of them celebrating Christmas together in Missouri, United States. Tejaswi captioned his post about the same as follows:

"Today is my first Christmas in a real sense. I am blessed that this year I steered through a new job, got married and found all love and experience at 90 Day Fiance stuff. I am still exploring the United States and enjoying my time. I always try to find fun and happiness in my daily life."

The post has Kimberly hugging Tejaswi while posing beside a decorated Christmas tree.

2) Julio Moya and Kirsten Schoemaker

Julio and Kirsten were the first couple from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 to call it quits. Hailing from New York, Julio, a DJ by profession, came across Kirsten while strolling through Instagram. While he instantly felt attracted to her, everything went south for the couple from the moment they met.

Notably, Julio claimed he’d move to the Netherlands with Kirsten but the latter first flew to New York to meet his mother. When in America, Julio began to push Kirsten to stay back in America, but she didn’t seem to take his change of plans well.

In a December 2023 tell-all episode, Julio accused Kirsten of cheating on him, but the latter denied his accusation, claiming the man in question was just her friend.

3) Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven

Shekinah and Sarper broke up on the show, but the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues to post on Instagram as a couple. A model by profession, Sarper met aesthetician Shekinah in Turkey.

Despite facing backlash from her family, Shekinah moved abroad to be with Sarper, but the more time they spent together, more shocking discoveries were made, which led to them breaking off things in a November episode.

However, the duo have continue to appear together as couples on social media. A week ago, Shekinah and Sarper spoke at length about their perspective of the tell-all finale in a reel video.

4) Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish

Holly and Wayne are not together.

Barber Holly met entrepreneur Wayne on a Jehovah’s dating site. She moved to South Africa for the wedding, but it didn’t last long. During their stint on season 5, they decided to give their marriage another shot and reconcile.

However, later, Wayne commented on a fan post that he is not together with Holly, before deleting his Instagram profile.

5) Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo

Daniele and Yohan have ended their marriage. The alums who appeared in season 4, married in November 2021. They reappeared on season 5 to make a fresh start, but multiple problems in their relationship surfaced at the time.

From cultural differences to personality clashes, they appeared to be going through a rough patch, but what could have been the deal breaker is Yohan’s potential cheating scandal.

In a tell-all episode, Daniele also confronted the man about his infidelity, but the former denied the accusation.

6) Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay

Brandan and Mary are married and have also expanded their family on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The couple welcomed their daughter, Midnight, in August and shared they’re extremely happy to have their family grow.

For those unaware, when Brandon moved to the Philippines to start a family with Mary. The couple announced they were expecting during a previous episode on the show.

7) Armando Niedermeier-Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier

Armando and Kenny are still together and also planning to welcome a baby together via Surrogacy. The duo were seen working through a barrage of disagreements on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way - be it about moving to a new city or having a child. In an Instagram video, the couple previously shared their candid feelings about becoming parents.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 aired on TLC but those interested can watch all the seasons on Prime Video and Discovery+. It can also be purchased or rented on Vudo, Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes.