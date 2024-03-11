90 Day Fiancé: What happened between Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg?

The hit reality TV series, 90 Day Fiancé is famous for its gripping plotline, dramatic turn of events, and surprising revelations. During the series, viewers witness couples who met online tying the knot within 90 days, as one of them has to leave their home country and move to the United States for their partner, who has US citizenship.

As per IMDB, the 90 Day Fiancé synopsis reads:

"Using a unique 90 Day Fiancé visa, overseas fiancés will travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. Each couple will have just 90 days to decide to get married or send their international mate home."

One of the couples in a long-distance relationship on 90 Day Fiancé, was Jihoon Lee from South Korea and Deavan Clegg from Salt Lake City. The two met through an online dating app and decided to get married. During their time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way seasons 1 and 2, Deavan eventually moved to South Korea after she announced her pregnancy.

However, the couple parted ways in 2022 due to financial issues and a lack of compatibility. Fans then saw Deavan leaving South Korea with the duo's son Taeyang and her daughter from her previous relationship, Drascilla.

90 Day Fiancé cast members Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg got divorced in May 2022

22-year-old Deavan Clegg was a single mom when she first met her husband Jihoon, a 33-year-old man. After moving in with him, Deavan decided to go back to the US in 2020 because of their compatibility issues. She also alleged that her daughter was abused by Jihoon and his mother.

After they officially got divorced in May 2022, Deavan was given full physical custody of their son, as per ScreenRant. Jihoon reportedly did not show up in court and fired his lawyer.

Days later, Deavan revealed that Taeyang was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. Deavan’s mother, Elicia stated that despite knowing about his son's condition, Jihoon did not support him and the family. As per Screen Rant, she said that he "does not help or support his son financially or emotionally."

Jihoon Lee often posts updates about his life in South Korea on his official verified Instagram account @jihoonlee90ty, where he has 226k followers.

Deavan on the other hand is a content creator with 524K followers on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member often shares glimpses of her life online and invites her followers to join "Taeyang's journey beating cancer." She also has a family YouTube channel as well about 104k subscribers.

Since her time on the reality TV show, Deavan has moved on and is now dating her Topher Park, who she shares a child with. The duo has a podcast called Night Time Talks on Pod Bean, and they also publish episodes on YouTube. The podcast description reads:

"Welcome to Night Time Talks with Deavan Clegg and Topher Park! We find ourselves talking about a variety of topics right before we hit the hay every night, so we thought why not share it with our audience! From reality TV, parenting, style, traveling and just navigating through life, we talk about it all. "

Fans can watch Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's journey on 90 Day Fiancé exclusively on TLC.