90 Day Fiancé season 10 Tell All part 2: Top 5 shocking moments

Season 10 of the fan-favorite reality show 90 Day Fiancé, which commenced in October 2023, has come to an end with a Tell All part two released on March 10 on TLC. Like end-of-the-season talk show episodes of other shows that address grievances and secrets from the season, 90 Day Fiancé's last episode made shocking revelations.

The secrets unleashed included Sam's affair, Jasmine's unboxing of the underwear she received from Gino's mystery woman, Justin's confession after he sent a break-up text to Nikki and her withdrawal of his K1 Visa, and Devin's weight loss after Nick called her "Piggy".

The two-part Tell All packed everything that went down this season and gave updates about what the six couples have been up to since they stopped filming.

5 shocking moments from the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All part two

1) Sam Wilson revealed details about his affair while he was dating Citra

In the Tell All, Sam revealed to Citra and to the world that he had a one-night stand while Citra was still in Indonesia. He called it a "quick little fling" and said he only went forth with it because he wasn't so sure about Citra back then, even though he was very much committed to her.

Sam explained that he had met this woman while driving a rideshare, and admitted that his physical needs had gotten the better of him. Citra, knowing this had happened before she even met Sam, forgave him, also because the duo was pregnant now.

2) Jasmine receives underwear from Gino's mystery woman

Jasmine was already pissed at Gino for inviting strippers to his bachelor party. She even found a lip gloss in Gino's car that didn't belong to her. However, the most shocking of all was the underwear that Jasmine received in an envelope, which she found on the porch of their house.

It had a letter that said that the person writing it had a lot of fun with Gino on bachelor's night. It also mentioned the lip gloss Jasmine found in Gino's car and said, "You can keep it, but it won't look as good on you as it does on me".

Gino denied having slept with any woman at his bachelor's party and said that the envelope was probably from one of his exes or a fan, but it fortified Jasmine's trust issues with Gino.

3) Justin and Nikki's shocking split

Nikki called her attorney to pull out Justin's visa after she felt like Justin didn't actually love her. Nikki already had her doubts about Justin, but she wanted to give him 90 days through a K1 visa to see if he truly loved her.

However, according to Nikki on 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, Justin allegedly said she didn't know how to be in a straight relationship or how to act like a lady, which was the final dent in the coffin.

Justin's statements deeply hurt her and made her have a panic attack. The two parted ways after Nikki told him he would never find a woman like her again.

4) Devin's weight loss after "Piggy" comments from Nick

Nick's "Piggy" comments to Devin received extensive backlash from fans of the show. When Shaun asked Devin about it on the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, she said, maybe Nick should've kept the "Piggy" comments private because "other people take it really really bad".

On the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, Devin's mom then revealed the impact Nick's comments may have had on Devin's eating and exercise habits, which eventually caused her to lose weight.

5) Clayton thinks his sister is trying to sabotage his relationship

Brandi, Clayton's sister, insinuated that Anali wasn't posting pictures of them on social media because she might be hiding a secret boyfriend. She also accused Anali of asking for a stripper for her bachelorette party.

Anali said she was only joking when she said that, especially because she knows how jealous Clayton gets. On the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, Clayton said that a part of him thought that Brandi was doing such things to sabotage his relationship with Anali because she was bothered by how happy he was in the relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 is returning to TLC next week.