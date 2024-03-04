"Took the piggy comments to heart": 90 Day Fiancé fans chime in on Devin’s weight loss

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week. During Sunday's segment of the TLC show, The Couples Tell All, the cast sat down with Shaun Robinson as they discussed the season's events and the things that happened after the cameras were put down.

As the couples returned to the show, fans couldn't help but notice how different some of them looked. This included Devin and Ashley, who revealed she lost over a 100 kgs since her wedding was filmed.

While fans were thrilled for Ashley, they took to social media to express concern for Devin, as her partner would often call her a "piggy" during the show. One netizen wrote:

"Looks like Devin took the 'piggy' comments to heart & has been on Ozempic w everybody else!"

90 Day Fiancé fans chime in on Devin's transformation

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired part one of its reunion special, The Couples Tell All on Sunday, March 3, 2024. During the segment, Nick, aka, Seungdo Ham and his partner Devin Hoofman attended the special in person, much like most of the cast.

Devin's altered appearance, however, raised some eyebrows. Fans of the show noted that the cast member looked like she dropped massive weight and wondered whether her partner calling her "piggy" played a role in the same.

During 90 Day Fiancé season 10, when Nick met Devin's family, they asked him about what South Korean people thought of Americans. At the time, the cast member noted that they saw food and fat people. The silence that followed was loud and Nick added that while people in Korea thought like that, he didn't.

Devin was quick to cut him off and noted that she felt the same way. The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member added in the episode that unhealthy food was much cheaper in comparison. Devin's father added that some people were just lazy so it was easier for them to procure three meals that way.

Devin asked Nick what he thought and he said Devin was lazy, which is why she always ate fast food:

"No wonder you are piggy," he added.

His comment seemingly upset Devin's family and one member asked him if he was serious. The male cast member touched her thigh and asked her what that was. He added that he was only being truthful when he said that Devin was always eating fast food.

Devin's father expressed concern about the nickname in a confessional. He noted that even though it didn't bother her, he didn't want her to think about it internally.

"The piggy nickname is something that has been an ongoing long battle that I've very much given up on," Devin stated in the season 10 episode that aired 2 months ago.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return next week with another reunion special on TLC.