Is Devin from 90 Days Fiance still married? Status explored

90 Days Fiance stars Seungdo 'Nick' Ham and Devin Hoofman's love story on the TLC show garnered the attention of audiences who took an instant liking to the couple, closely following their eventful love story. As of this writing, the 90 Days Fiance couple has taken their relationship a step further and tied the knot, as Starcasm officially confirmed.

According to court reports, 31-year-old Nick and 23-year-old Devin first applied for a marriage license earlier this year, on March 1. The 90 Days Fiance couple formally tied the knot together on April Fools' Day, 2023. An agricultural technology instructor at the local college in Searcy, Arkansas, officiated the couple's wedding.

Nick's LinkedIn profile, meanwhile, suggests that he is still living in Searcy. Thus, as of now, nothing indicates that the couple split up after their marriage in April.

Nick first met Devin when they were both living in Australia. They dated for two years before Devin relocated back to her home in the States. As a long-distance relationship was out of the question, Nick decided to apply for a K-1 visa so that he could be together with his partner in the US.

A quick look at Devin and Nick's relationship on 90 Days Fiance

Nick hails from his native city of Daejon in South Korea, where he was born and brought up. After completing his compulsory military service, Nick left his country behind and settled in Australia for several years, where he worked as an electrical engineer. Hitting the karaoke machine was one of his favorite hobbies at this time.

Following a two-year lull in his dating life, he met Devin on the dating app Tinder, and the otherwise reserved Nick was quickly drawn to the carefree Devin. They had the time of their lives when they dated each other for two years in Australia. However, things came to a close as Devin decided to return home to the States as she wished to be closer to her family.

Nick, on the other hand, couldn't bear to divide his time between two countries and decided to get a K-1 visa and relocate to Searcy, Arkansas, to be with Devin. However, though confident about his decision, Nick expressed his apprehensions on 90 Days Fiance regarding his future in rural Arkansas as a Korean man. He regretted the fact that the town didn't have any Asian residents or even a Korean restaurant.

90 Days Fiance stars Devin and Nick waited on their parents' approval

Before they could tie the knot together, Devin and Nick went to great lengths to secure the approval of their respective families and bring them on board with their decision to be engaged. Nick wished to set the stage for making a romantic proposal to Devin, but firstly, he needed his parents to second his choice for a life partner.

Nick was apprehensive about his parents agreeing to his marriage, fearing that their preconceived notions and South Korean standards might prove to be a roadblock in his union with Devin. Devin also expressed concerns on the show about what Nick's parents might think of her upon meeting her for the first time.

Before Nick traveled to the US on 90 Days Fiance, he was joined at his hometown residence by Devin, who visited to meet his parents. Things didn't exactly go according to plan, and the language barrier coupled with the thought of taking Nick away from his family reduced Devin to tears. Nick's mother, however, was forthcoming with her approval of their marriage.

Similarly, during the November 26 episode of 90 Days Fiance, Nick touched down in the US and was given a warm welcome by Devin's family.