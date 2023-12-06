Are Brittany and Yazan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way still together? Relationship updates

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way captures the lives of Americans helping their international partners get the K-1 visa to move to the USA with them. In this version, they visit the countries of their partners for 90 days, attempting to build something lifelong.

Since it recently wrapped up its fifth season, fans have been curious to know the current status of all the couples they've followed thus far. One pair in particular, Brittany and Yazan, piqued their interest owing to their turbulent journey on the show.

The last time the audience saw the couple in the same frame, they had just broken up. Following their appearance on the show in season 2, they didn't get back together. They both appeared on different spinoffs of the show after their split. Brittany dated some more people, before choosing to focus on her career. Yazan got married to his childhood love, Leena, and has a young daughter, Julianna.

Brittany and Yazan went their ways on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Brittany and Yazan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way undoubtedly had one of the most dramatic arcs of the season. They were engaged, and Brittany visited him in Jordan.

By the end of their stint, they had split up. Brittany was having a hard time wrapping her head around the fact that Yazan's family wanted them to tie the knot immediately and wanted her to convert to Islam. Except that Brittany was already married at the time, which Yazan was unaware of, according to the narrative of the show.

However, Brittany did take to social media during the time and shared that Yazan knew about it all and had asked her to keep it from his family, fearing their reaction. Brittany had also stated that Yazan allegedly cheated on her.

This, among other things, led to several fights between the couple that eventually permanently broke their partnership. They haven't gotten back together since. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ex-couple have moved on with their lives, both professionally and personally.

What are Brittany and Yazan doing in their lives?

A woman called "Lulu" was mentioned by Yazan from time to time, making fans curious to know who she was. Lulu, A.K.A. Leena, as confirmed by Yazan, was his new love from Jordan, who resided in the USA. He eventually tied the knot with her, and the couple is raising a toddler named Julianna.

Brittany appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, where she dated two men, Justin and Terrance. She left the show paired up with Terrance, but that didn't last long either. According to Terrance's Tell All confession, they had split because Brittany had been blowing him off and "blaming" him.

In the two years since 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was released, Brittany also hinted at a "mystery date," through her Instagram stories. Currently, however, there's no sign of a romantic partner in her life, according to her social media.

She's been making great strides in her professional career and is now a licensed real estate agent.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 has just ended, and the three-part Tell All has started airing! With Part 1 already released, the drama is at its peak, and fans can be rest assured that it's only going to get more complex.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tell All, is scheduled to be released on December 11 at 8 PM ET on TLC.