Are Devin and Nick from 90 Day Fiancé still together? Relationship updates

The story of Devin and Nick's relationship has been closely watched by many viewers of 90 Day Fiancé recently. When they first crossed paths in Sydney, Devin was visiting from Arkansas and Nick called Australia home after moving there from South Korea. Their initial meeting sparked a long-distance love that persisted after Devin's return stateside.

What followed was a testing two-year process to secure Nick's K1 visa so he could join Devin in the United States. This lengthy undertaking strengthened their commitment yet also strained their patience. Nick's eventual arrival marked a major turning point for the couple as they began navigating life together in America.

This transition presented Nick with challenges integrating into the culture and norms of his new home country. Throughout it all, Devin and Nick have captivated audiences worldwide with the tale of their cross-cultural romance.

Devin and Nick from 90 Day Fiancé are still together

On the first of April in 2023, Devin and Nick celebrated their marital union with a ceremony held in the city of Searcy, located in the state of Arkansas. Opting for a hanbok-inspired gown, Devin paid respect to Nick's Korean roots, representing the intertwining of their differing backgrounds.

The couple had applied for their marriage license on March 1, 2023, a clear indication of their commitment to each other. Their wedding was not just a formalization of their relationship but also a celebration of overcoming the hurdles they faced together, particularly the lengthy and often uncertain K1 visa process.

Following their wedding, Nick's transition to life in Arkansas became a focal point of their journey. His LinkedIn profile confirms his residence in Searcy, Arkansas, indicating a significant move from his previous life in Australia and South Korea.

This move was more than a change of location; it was an immersion into a new cultural environment, one vastly different from what he was accustomed to.

TLC's official description of Nick and Devin's journey of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 highlights the challenges they faced. It mentions:

“Nick finds that it’s not so easy to overcome cultural differences in small town America and deal with Devin’s large but opinionated family.”

The small-town setting of Searcy presented its own set of challenges for Nick, from adapting to a community with limited diversity to integrating into Devin's family dynamics.

This phase of their life together highlights the adjustments and accommodations that are often necessary in international relationships, especially when one partner relocates to a completely different cultural setting.

They both follow each other on Instagram. Devin has used her social media platform to express the challenges she faced during filming, including the anxiety and stress associated with being part of a reality TV show like 90 Day Fiancé.

Final thoughts

The relationship journey of Devin and Nick from 90 Day Fiancé is a compelling narrative of love, resilience, and cultural adaptation. From their initial meeting in Sydney to their life together in Arkansas, their story encapsulates the challenges and triumphs of international relationships.

Their story not only entertains but also educates viewers about the realities of bringing together diverse cultural backgrounds in a relationship. As they continue their life together, 90 Day Fiancé fame Devin and Nick's story remains a reflection of the power of love and the strength required to bridge cultural divides.