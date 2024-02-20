90 Day: The Single Life- Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies' journey explored

90 Day: The Single Life stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies were first introduced to the audience as a couple during the latest season of the TLC show. However, following their massive argument in season 4, fans were left wondering about the status of their relationship. While it is unclear if the duo is still together, viewers witnessed that their relationship was affected by Tim Malcolm and Veronica's close friendship right from the beginning.

Before getting involved with Jamal, 90 Day: The Single Life's Veronica was closely associated with her ex, Tim, during the third season of the TLC show. Although they were not in a relationship, the duo was inseparable and fans expected them to get back together.

However, both of them sought out other people, with Tim debuting in season 4 with his love interest Luisa while Veronica got into a long-distance relationship with Jamal, who is Kim Menzies' son.

A brief look into 90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies' relationship

90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica first introduced Jamal as her boyfriend during the Tell All episode. As mentioned earlier, Tim's continued presence in Veronica's life did not sit well with Jamal. To mitigate the situation, Veronica attempted to get Tim and Jamal to put their differences aside by arranging a double date, which backfired.

Jamal stated that although he thought Tim and Veronica should have boundaries with one another, he was still trying to appreciate their friendship. Additionally, he told the cameras that his relationship with Veronica might come to an end if things didn't change between her and Tim.

He and Luisa felt uneasy about the duo's bond, especially after Veronica mentioned how Tim preferred his steak cooked.

Jamal wanted Tim and 90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica to examine how their intimate bond was perceived by their respective partners as "weird." However, Veronica didn't pay heed to what Jamal or Luisa thought of the duo's friendship as nothing would come of it.

Veronica wanted to spend an enjoyable evening with Jamal because it was his last night in Charlotte. However, her partner was concerned about her speaking to Tim's girlfriend in Spanish and wondered why it was her responsibility to ensure she was comfortable.

90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica mentioned that Jamal had made their entire date about Tim when they got to her place after dinner. She was furious with him for portraying her conversation with Luisa in Spanish as something negative.

Jamal urged Veronica to put the argument behind her. It later dawned on him that Veronica was ignoring the real issue, which he believed was Tim and her bond with him.

Veronica then accused Jamal of starting their biggest argument to date and the latter insisted that she not raise her voice at him. She stated that he was not going to tell her what to do and was astounded that he told her not to treat him like a child.

She then removed her microphone and told Jamal that she didn't care where he would spend the night.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to view on TLC.