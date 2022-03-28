What happened to Matt Lanter? 90210 star rushed to hospital as wife, Angela asks for prayers

Matt Lanter is at the stage of recovery after undergoing emergency surgery. His wife Angela Lanter revealed through Instagram on March 27 that her husband has begun to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery.

Angela shared a black-and-white picture of her and her husband’s intertwined hands and wrote:

“This week has been the scariest of my life. My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday.”

She also gave an update on Matt’s recovery and said:

“Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes. We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated.”

The Jupiter’s Legacy actor’s representatives did not reveal anything about his condition. However, the couple’s friends were seen commenting on Angela’s post, leaving words of encouragement for both.

Reasons behind Matt Lanter’s surgery

The Pitch Perfect 3 star had emergency surgery at the hospital, as disclosed by his wife. The latter shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

However, Angela did not reveal the cause behind her husband’s health issues. She is yet to issue an official statement on the same and further details are awaited on Matt’s current health condition.

The 90210 star’s last post on Instagram was on March 11, when he promoted his scheduled appearance at Comic-Con in Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend, which he has been forced to miss.

He had previously posted a selfie with Angela and their five-year-old daughter to mark International Women’s Day.

Matt Lanter and Angela Lanter’s relationship timeline

Matt Lanter and Angela Lanter have been in a relationship since 2009. The pair tied the knot on June 14, 2013.

Matt Lanter and Angela Lanter got married in 2013 (Image via JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

They welcomed a daughter, MacKenlee Faire, in 2017, who turned 4 in December 2021. After her birth, the pair shared an exclusive first look at her nursery and spoke about becoming parents to People.

They even launched a podcast titled Hello Baby, which ran for 83 episodes until December 2019. Following his daughter’s birth, the 38-year-old said:

“The moment our daughter was lifted up and we laid eyes on her was incredible. As a dad, some of my most special moments so far are when she just lays her little body on my chest and falls asleep. I just thought to myself, she’s perfect.”

The Massillon, Ohio star gained recognition for his performance as Liam Court in The CW teen drama series 90210. He then appeared in several films like The Dead Code, The Roommate, Disaster Movie, Vampires Suck, and others.

