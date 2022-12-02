Hallmark's new Christmas film, A Big Fat Family Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The movie tells the story of a young and ambitious photojournalist who's covering her own family's Christmas party for a cover story. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Hallmark Channel:

''Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.''

The film features Shannon Chan-Kent in the lead role along with numerous others essaying pivotal supporting roles. A Big Fat Family Christmas is directed by Jennifer Liao from a script penned by Justine Wetzell-Chang.

A Big Fat Family Christmas cast: Shannon Chan-Kent and Shannon Kook star opposite each other

1) Shannon Chan-Kent as Liv

Shannon Chan-Kent portrays the lead role of Liv in A Big Fat Family Christmas. Chan-Kent looks quite impressive in the film's sneak peek, wherein she's seen interacting with Shannon Kook's character as she gets caught trying to click a photo.

Apart from A Big Fat Family Christmas, Shannon Chan-Kent is widely known for her appearances in various shows and films like Another Life, In the Key of Love, and Good Trouble, to name a few.

2) Shannon Kook as Henry

Actor Shannon Kook plays the role of Henry, who's believed to be Chan-Kent's love interest in the film. He looks equally charming and impressive in the movie's sneak peek and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Chan-Kent.

Shannon Kook's other notable TV and film credits include Degrassi: The Next Generation, The Conjuring series, Shadowhunters, and many more.

3) Jack Wagner as Charles

Actor Jack Wagner dons the role of Charles in A Big Fat Family Christmas. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point. Wagner has previously appeared in My Gal Sunday, When Calls the Heart, Ghost Dog: A Detective Tail, Hot in Cleveland, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming Christmas movie also features several other actors in important supporting roles. These include:

Harrison Sima as Andrew

Tia Carrere as Ivy

Yee Jee Tso as Jack

Lillian Lim as Mrs. Lin

Anna Hagan as Virginia

Cindy Piper as Mrs. Fung

Larissa Bustillo as Mrs. Mendez

Ryan Mah as Eric

Hallmark released a sneak peek from the film which shows the two lead characters, Liv and Henry, having an awkward interaction after Henry catches Liv secretly trying to click a photo. The scene doesn't reveal key details about the plot, but gives a fair idea of the two main characters' equation.

Based on the sneak peek and synopsis, fans can look forward to another warm and funny holiday film similar in tone to movies like A Holiday Spectacular and A Tale of Two Christmases.

Don't forget to catch A Big Fat Family on Hallmark Channel this Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

