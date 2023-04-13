A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4 on HBO: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

A Black Lady Sketch Show is slated to return on HBO with its fourth season on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 pm ET. Episodes 2-6 will premiere as per the weekly release pattern, with the last episode set to hit HBO on May 19, 2023. The first episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4 is titled I'm Clapping From My Pu*s.

The first episode is written by Vannessa Jackson, Jonterri Gadson, Naima Pearce, and Amber Singletary. I'm Clapping From My Pu*s also has Corin Wells, Chloe Hilliard, Natalie McGill, Jazz Pitcairn, and Monique Moses on the team of writers. Created, executive produced, written, and starring Robin Thede, the sketch comedy series was launched on August 2, 2019.

The show has aired three seasons so far, with the last episode of the third season arriving on May 13, 2022. This means that the first episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4 is slated to hit HBO almost a year later.

Commanding a stunning 100% average Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5 rating on IMDb, A Black Lady Sketch Show has been a favorite since its inception. Hence, the excitement around season 4 is sky-high.

A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4 trailer and teaser take viewers on a hilarious ride

Ahead of its season 4 premiere, A Black Lady Sketch Show got a couple of teasers/trailers showing what viewers can expect in the upcoming installment. In the teaser released on March 21, 2023, we find Dr. Haddassah (Robin Thede) grilling Primetime Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo about his Afro-Latina roots.

Aided by Alibi Music’s Party Girl, the teaser indicated that Domingo will be having a tough time during the fun interrogation. A fortnight later, an almost 2-minute-long trailer was dropped. The Bible-inspired sketches make a comeback, while the concept of Space Oath gets introduced in season 4.

The fourth season trailer also contained several hilarious sequences where a man plays basketball with a baby doll doubling as a ball, the Coral Reefs faces off a lavender-clothed gang, and Domingo gets confused when Haddassah says that she’s not a feminist as she’s “a female,” among others.

Interestingly, the trailer claimed:

“The award-winning series is back because three Emmys isn’t enough.”

Overall, the teaser and trailer indicate that season 4 will elicit roaring laughs from viewers once the episodes are out. Speaking of season 4, Robin Thede said it’s “the Black Lady Cinematic Universe” as:

“These women play hundreds of characters in so few episodes, and they’re so talented…. It’s about expansion and what our creativity can create, for good or for evil…It feels like we’re in an era of self-creation, of defining what this universe can be and removing any limitations that we may have had.”

Reports state that season 4 will guest star Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kyla Pratt, Colman Domingo, Bobby Brown, Omarion, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Sam Richardson. Watch out for the sketch titled Black Table Talk, as that’s one of Thede’s favorite sketches. The particular part stars Domingo and her, glimpses of which were shown in both promotional clips.

A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4 hits HBO on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 pm ET.

