A Christmas Blessing on GAF: Full cast list 

A Christmas Blessing is one of the many holiday specials from the Great American Family (GAF). The film premiered on Sunday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Great American Family. There are around twenty films scheduled to screen as part of the Christmas special screenings, which started airing on October 13, 2023.

A Christmas Blessing is a classic romantic holiday film starring James Tupper and Lori Loughlin. After January's Fall Into Winter, this is the second Loughlin/Tupper romance to air on the Great American Family in 2023.

The film follows TV personality Mandy Gilmore (played by Lori Loughlin), well-known for her culinary series 'A World of Food,' who is leaving the show to go on a journey to record her meals at all 142 Michelin 3-star restaurants in the world. The endearing plot develops as she takes over her late aunt's food pantry, Angel's Fare, and uses it to throw a memorable holiday feast for the underprivileged.

Cast List for A Christmas Blessing

1) Lori Loughlin as Mandy Gilmore

Loughlin is the protagonist of A Christmas Blessing. She said that art imitated life in this film for her as she volunteered at Project Angel Food, delivering meals directly to people who face life-threatening conditions.

In the film, she inherits a food bank from her late aunt, and the dilemma lies in what she will do with it (sell it to pursue her dreams or keep it running for the underprivileged during Christmas).

She rose to fame with her role as Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis on the ABC series Full House and then appeared in its Netflix sequel Fuller House. She has also starred in the popular CW series 90210.

2) James Tupper as Adam Carraway

James Tupper and Lori Loughlin star again for this Great American Family special. He plays Adam, the next-door business owner of a food bank inherited by Loughlin's character (Mandy). His character, Adam, is a goofy and handsome person to whom Mandy is planning to sell the food bank.

Tupper is a Canadian actor who has been seen in the hit HBO series Big Little Lies and ABC's Revenge. His first prominent role was that of Jack Slattery on the ABC television series Men in Trees. He has also had cameo roles in series like CSI: NY, Gilmore Girls, and Grey's Anatomy.

3) Jesse Hutch as Otto Nessen

Jesse Hutch plays the role of Otto, who is a regular volunteer at the Angel Food Bank inherited by Mandy. He is taken aback when he learns that she is planning to sell the food bank. His character leads Mandy to face the moral dilemma of selling the food bank or keeping it open during Christmas!

Jesse Hutch is most famous for his appearances in the second season of Arrow and the second season of Batwoman. He had a leading role in the Sci-Fi Channel TV film Termination Point. He has also appeared in series like Smallville, Dark Angel, and Taken.

A Christmas Blessing also stars Laura Bertram and Jason Cermak, who have been seen in other productions of The Great American Family too. Alfonso Moreno, who is credited with several Hallmark movies, wrote the script for the movie.

A Christmas Blessing is currently available on the Great American Family channel.