A World Record Christmas on HMM: Full cast list 

A World Record Christmas is an upcoming Christmas-themed film from Hallmark Movies. It is one of the specials to be released by Hallmark to celebrate the holiday spirit with Christmas soon approaching. This year, the network boasts a whopping 40 original movie premieres during the Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas events.

A World Record Christmas is set to be released on Hallmark Movies on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A boy with autism is determined to break a Guinness World Record by stacking 1,400 blocks. In the spirit of the holiday, his mother and stepfather organize a fundraiser to give the townspeople an opportunity to decorate and donate a block."

The true story of 15-year-old world record holder Auldin Maxwell, who keeps surpassing himself and setting new Guinness records in the Jenga block stacking game, served as the basis for the festive family drama.

While there are many stars who have become synonymous with Hallmark's holiday films, these releases see their fair share of newcomers too who are eager to partake in the festive fillings. The upcoming Hallmark holiday special also has both familiar faces and new ones.

Cast List of A World Record Christmas

1) Nikki Deloach as Marissa Parsons

Nikki Deloach is an American actress who made her start as a member of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 along with other members like Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake. Her most notable role is the character of Lucy Hamilton in the popular series Awkward. She has also been a part of series like Days of Our Lives and North Shore in prominent roles.

In A World Record Christmas, she plays the role of Marissa Parsons, a mother who gives it her all to help her autistic son create a Guinness World Record.

2) Lucas Bryant as Eric Parsons

Lucas Bryant (image via IMDb)

Lucas Bryant is a Canadian-American actor who is most well known for his role as Nathan in the Syfy series Haven. Bryant has also starred in series' like S*x, Love & Secrets, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He has been a prominent part of many Hallmark films like Five More Minutes: Moments Like These and The Angel Tree.

In A World Record Christmas, he plays the role of Eric Parsons. He is a stepdad to an autistic child and tries to arrange for his son to create a Guinness World Record.

3) Aias Dalman as Charlie Parsons

Aias Dalman is a Canadian actor and screenwriter from Vancouver. He is currently 13. He is an autistic actor and is credited with doing his part to ensure the representation of autistic people on screen.

At the age of seven, his screenplays had already won awards. These included Best Film Overall at the Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) Young Filmmakers Showcase for The Fortune Teller, and Best Narrative at the Calgary International Film Festival for Teen Chick. He was an early prodigy in math and creative writing.

In the upcoming Hallmark Christmas special, Aias plays the role of Charlie Parsons, an autistic child who wants to break the world record for stacking Jenga blocks.

A World Record Christmas - Other cast members

Other cast members for the upcoming film include Daphne Hoskins as Amy, Miranda Edwards as Hillary Hartman, April Telek as Jane, Alison Wandzura as Ophelia Bennett, Matt Hamilton as Peter, and Auldin Maxwell as Auldin.

A World Record Christmas premiers on Hallmark Movies on Movember 16, 2023.