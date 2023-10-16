Great American Family reveals its 2023 Christmas movie schedule

As the world prepares for the holiday season of 2023, the Great American Family has revealed its Christmas Movie schedule for the year, planning to air Christmas movies all day long till the end of 2023, marking the return of the Great American Christmas film lineup for the third time in a row.

Despite the ongoing strike in Hollywood, there are expected to be twenty movie premieres in the 2023 list. The other good news is that the channel has begun airing its Christmas movie schedule from October 13, 2023, onwards, instead of the previously decided date of October 20, 2023.

The Great American Family is based out of its headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas and is owned by Great American Media.

Great American Family's Christmas movie schedule for 2023

The Great American Family has finally announced their Great American Christmas movie schedule for the year just in time for the movies to start airing from October 14, 2023, to December 23, 2023. The list contains the names of twenty movies that will premiere on the channel itself which seems to be a strange occurrence owing to the strikes in Hollywood. However, the Christmas movies due release had reportedly been shot and produced last year leading to ample movie premieres amidst their usual Christmas schedule.

The list and schedule of new Christmas movies that will be aired on Great American Family's channel starting Saturday, October 14, 2023, is given below.

Destined 2: Christmas Once More Saturday, October 14 (8 p.m. ET) ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas Saturday, October 21 (8 p.m. ET) Bringing Christmas Home Saturday, October 28 (8 p.m. ET) Journey to Christmas Sunday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET). A Dash of Christmas Saturday, November 4 (8 p.m. ET) Our Christmas Wedding Sunday, November 5 (8 p.m. ET) Christmas Keepsake Saturday, November 11 (8 p.m. ET) A Christmas Blessing Sunday, November 12 (8 p.m. ET) Santa, Maybe Saturday, November 18 (8 p.m. ET) A Paris Christmas Waltz Sunday, November 19 (8 p.m. ET) My Christmas Hero Friday, November 24 (8 p.m. ET) A Royal Date for Christmas Saturday, November 25 (8 p.m. ET) A Christmas for the Ages Sunday, November 26 (8 p.m. ET) Christmas on Windmill Way Saturday, December 2 (8 p.m. ET) The Jinglebell Jubilee Sunday, December 3 (8 p.m. ET) Meet Me Under the Mistletoe Saturday, December 9 (8 p.m. ET) Peppermints & Postcards Sunday, December 10 (8 p.m. ET) Designing Christmas With You Saturday, December 16 (8 p.m. ET) 12 Games of Christmas Sunday, December 17 (8 p.m. ET) A Royal Christmas Holiday Saturday, December 23 (8 p.m. ET)

Apart from the original movies on the network, these new releases have been scheduled for release throughout the remainder of the year. Moreover, crowd-favorite actors like Daniel Lissing, Candace Cameron Bure, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Merritt Patterson, Danica McKellar, Lori Loughlin, Paul Greene, Chad Michael Murray, Laura Osnes, Danica McKellar, Matthew Morrison and more take roles in the listed movies.

The Great American Family captures the essence of a quintessentially American family for whom Christmas is the biggest event of the year. Thus, it becomes important to ensure that the Christmas schedule is on point. The films on the Great American Christmas schedule are specially curated to ensure they are meant for family watches and faith-based. Moreover, they give families an excellent opportunity to curl up with some hot cocoa and tune in on weekends for holiday-themed movie marathons.

When Calls the Heart will start premiering on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and will feature Chris McNally, Jack Wagner and Erin Krakow. Similarly, David Winning's Blessings of Christmas premiers on Sunday, November 12, 2023, and will be featuring Lori Loughlin, Jesse Hutch and Laura Bertram.

Meanwhile, the festivities on the network will begin this Saturday with the Shae Robins and Casey Elliott starring in Destined 2: Christmas Once More.

The schedule for Christmas 2023 by the Great American Family has surely ushered in the holiday cheer just in time and has beat Hallmark's release of its Christmas schedule by an entire week.

Residents in the United States who are willing to tune into the Great American Family can check with their cable operators or access the channel using a subscription to Frndly or Philo. Alternatively, one can drop a text saying CHRISTMAS to 877-999-1225.

Once the Great American Christmas phase is over, the network will be the exclusive cable operator for the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.